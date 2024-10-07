Dubai to host 21st edition of IPS Congress

Dubai will host the 21st edition of the IPS Congress, the leading international property sales event in the Middle East., From 14th to 16th April 2025.

This event aligns with the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, aiming to strengthen Dubai's global leadership by fostering collaboration with the private sector and international firms.

The IPS Exhibition will unite real estate developers, buyers, investors, banks, and brokers, facilitating networking opportunities and knowledge-sharing sessions on the latest trends and technologies in construction and design.

Dubai’s real estate market is witnessing significant growth driven by continuous population increase and substantial economic advancements. With foreign investments playing a key role, Dubai remains a central hub for real estate investment in the region.

The Dubai government is committed to fostering a robust real estate environment through initiatives that enhance transparency, implement flexible regulations, and provide competitive incentives. This supportive framework has boosted investor confidence and positioned Dubai as an attractive option for sustainable real estate investments.

Dawood Al-Shezawi, President of IPS Congress, stated, "The IPS Exhibition embodies our aspirations for a brighter future. Thanks to the visionary leadership of Dubai, we have established the emirate as a global real estate centre where innovation and sustainability converge."

The exhibition will feature over 150 exhibitors from more than 45 countries, highlighting key themes such as IPS Real Estate, IPS Future Cities, IPS Proptech Startups, IPS Design, and IPS Service.

Amidst the flourishing market, the IPS Congress serves as a vital platform for industry professionals to explore the latest trends and opportunities shaping the future of real estate.

