Ebarza Announces Massive Clearance Sale at KEZAD Warehouse Ahead of Fall 2025 Collection Launch

Abu Dhabi - Emirates 24/7

In preparation for the highly anticipated launch of its Fall 2025 collection, Ebarza, the UAE-based leader in contemporary furniture and interior design, has announced a major clearance event at its KEZAD warehouse, which spans an impressive 250,000 square feet.

Kicking off on Friday, July 25, the clearance campaign is being held exclusively at the KEZAD location and will not be available online or at other Ebarza showrooms. The initiative, under the tagline “Designs that tell stories… Prices worth sharing,” highlights both the uniqueness of Ebarza’s curated pieces and the unmatched discounts available for a limited time.

Founder and CEO Maana Abu Daqqa said, “We’re preparing our warehouse for the arrival of the Fall 2025 collections, which gives us the opportunity to offer incredible deals on existing stock - some even priced below cost. This is a first for Ebarza at this scale, and it’s a unique chance for our customers to own beautifully designed pieces at extraordinary value.”

The clearance includes over 1,000 models across all categories, from furniture and lighting to home décor, rugs, and building materials, giving visitors a rare opportunity to shop from a wide variety of styles at deeply discounted prices.

The sale will continue until stocks run out, with the warehouse open daily from 10 AM to 8 PM. Customers are encouraged to follow Ebarza’s official channels for updates, directions, and exclusive previews.

This unprecedented event marks an exciting moment for design lovers across the UAE, and a perfect time to transform spaces ahead of the new season. Visit www.ebarza.com to learn more.