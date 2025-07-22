Ebarza Announces Massive Clearance Sale at KEZAD Warehouse Ahead of Fall 2025 Collection Launch

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
Kicking off on Friday, July 25, the clearance campaign is being held exclusively at the KEZAD location and will not be available online or at other Ebarza showrooms. The initiative, under the tagline “Designs that tell stories… Prices worth sharing,” highlights both the uniqueness of Ebarza’s curated pieces and the unmatched discounts available for a limited time.
The clearance includes over 1,000 models across all categories, from furniture and lighting to home décor, rugs, and building materials, giving visitors a rare opportunity to shop from a wide variety of styles at deeply discounted prices.
This unprecedented event marks an exciting moment for design lovers across the UAE, and a perfect time to transform spaces ahead of the new season. Visit www.ebarza.com to learn more.
