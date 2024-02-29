Emaar Announces Groundbreaking AED 96-billion Exclusive Lifestyle Destinations

Emaar Properties, a global property developer synonymous with pioneering architectural landmarks, today announces the launch of two new major projects, The Heights Country Club in Dubai, and Grand Club Resort next to The Oasis. Building on the company's impressive track record of shaping lifestyles and creating world-class integrated destinations, the new ventures not only demonstrate Emaar's vision to create the highest standards of high-end living experiences, but also strategically positions the company to launch a substantial number of villas and townhouses, which are expected to boost sales and profitability.

The first majestic development, sprawling across 81 million square feet and valued at AED 55 billion, is poised to set a new standard in premium high-end living. Designed to offer an exclusive retreat, it merges state-of-the-art amenities with serene landscapes, creating a haven of comfort and elegance.

Spanning over 60 million square feet and boasting a development value of AED 41 billion, the Grand Club Resort features the best of wellness and opulence. The resort is meticulously designed to house world-class wellness facilities, offering an unparalleled experience in luxury hospitality.

Commenting on these breakthrough destinations, Mohamed Alabbar, said: "Dubai stands not only as a city, but as a global titan in luxury, real estate, and as a vibrant tourist hub. With the launch of The Heights Country Club, and Grand Club Resort, we are taking this story to new levels. Emaar is not just contributing to Dubai's progress; we are leading the way, creating exclusive lifestyle destinations with unprecedented amenities that set new global standards.”

“Our ambition is bold and clear: to keep Dubai at the top of the global city rankings, leveraging cutting-edge technology to not only understand, but also predict and shape future trends. These developments are more than just projects; they are a powerful statement of our vision and commitment to excellence, representing the grandeur and transformative future of high-end living,” he added.

True to Emaar's ethos, both developments will feature environmentally conscious designs that are consistent with the company's goals of sustainable development and future-ready living spaces. These exclusive lifestyle destinations will be a harmonious blend of exclusivity, sustainability, and innovative design, setting new standards for high-end real estate in the UAE.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.