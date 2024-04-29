Empower signs an agreement with Al Habtoor Group to provide district cooling services for Al Habtoor Tower

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, has signed an agreement with Al Habtoor Group to supply the Al Habtoor Tower with district cooling services of approximately 7,200 refrigeration tons (RT) (equivalent to 75% of the peak cooling capacity of the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa). Al Habtoor Tower, soon to be the world's largest residential icon upon completion and expected to provide housing for over 5,000 residents, will be supplied with Empower’s world-class district cooling services by the beginning of second quarter of 2025.

The agreement was signed at Al Habtoor Group’s head office, by HE Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, and Mr. Mohammed Khalaf Al-Habtoor, Vice Chairman & CEO of Al Habtoor Group.

Located in a prime spot along Sheikh Zayed Road, spanning a building area 3,517,313 square feet and towering 350 meters high, this iconic tower project offers a distinctive perspective of the Dubai Water Canal's banks. The development boasts 87 floors, housing 1,701 residential units alongside retail spaces, health and fitness amenities, as well as facilities catering to business needs, conferences, and diverse events, as detailed in Empower's statement on the DFM website.

Al Habtoor Tower residential project, which will be built by the China Railway 18th Bureau Group Ltd to meet world-class standards, will be served from Empower's Business Bay district cooling plant. This project will emerge as the latest iconic and most architecturally innovative project to join Empower’s district cooling portfolio.

"We are proud to provide the world's largest residential building with the most efficient and high-quality district cooling services,” said HE Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower. Al Habtoor Tower is a unique addition to the city's skyline and an architectural and engineering icon that will enrich Dubai's future landscape of building projects and bring up the lifestyle of residents to unprecedented levels of luxury."

Mr. Mohammed Khalaf Al-Habtoor , Vice Chairman & CEO of Al Habtoor Group, said: "Our Group is keen to collaborate with government agencies to contribute to achieving Dubai's goals of reducing carbon footprint, protecting the climate and promoting community health by providing our portfolio of real estate projects in Dubai with competitive and environmentally friendly cooling services." Mr. Mohammed further noted that the Group identified Empower as the perfect partner to realize these objectives, particularly due to its capacity and efficiency in servicing the Al Habtoor Tower project, which stands as the world's largest residential icon, with a cooling capacity of 7,200 tons (equivalent to 75% of the peak cooling capacity of the world's tallest tower, Burj Khalifa).

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.