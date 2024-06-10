GOLDEN BRIDGE SET TO REVEAL THE SHOW APARTMENT OF ENQLAVE BY AQASA DEVELOPERS

Aqasa Developers introduces their first residential project, "Enqlave," exclusively managed by Golden Bridge, marking their debut in Dubai’s real estate sector. Located in Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, this project promises an extraordinary living experience.

The show apartment of this architectural masterpiece will be revealed at the Golden Bridge sales center on Tuesday, June 11. Brokers will have the opportunity to explore Enqlave's remarkable features, cutting-edge amenities, innovative design, competitive pricing, and investment opportunities, followed by an engaging Q&A session.

Enqlave sets a new benchmark for modern living and timeless design, featuring 159 smart apartments, including studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that redefine premium living. Starting at just 550,000 dirhams, homeowners can experience modern luxury in Dubai's most sought-after location, offering panoramic views of lush greenery and walking distance to the metro station.

Residences will have access to over 17 world-class amenities and facilities, including a Gym, Swimming Pool, Kids' Pool, Jacuzzi, Jogging Track, BBQ Area, Children's Play Area, Table Tennis, Foosball Table, Fireplace Seating, Roof Garden, Yoga Centre, Meditation Area, Meeting Area, Library, Outdoor Seating, Sunbathing Area, and EV Charging.

One of the highlights of Enqlave is its flexible payment plan, offering a 50/50 option that can be paid over six installments. This approach caters to investors and end-users, making investing more accessible and convenient. Enqlave is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2026.

Aamil Tabani, CEO of Golden Bridge, expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration, "This project is a testament to Golden Bridge’s reputation, commitment, and the value we stand for in providing high-quality luxury living with attractive payment plans. With Enqlave, we are adding another unique and successful project to our portfolio in the Discovery Gardens, developed with a focus on modern luxury living and superior design elements."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.