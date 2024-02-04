GRAND UNVEILING: GOLF VISTA HEIGHTS EXQUISITELY CRAFTED BY LONDON GATE AND EXCLUSIVELY MANAGED BY GOLDEN BRIDGE

The show apartment of Golf Vista Heights will be unveiled at the Golden Bridge sales center on Wednesday, February 7ᵗʰ.



Golden Bridge and London Gate proudly announce a strategic collaboration for the launch of Golf Vista Heights. An exquisite residential marvel set amidst the iconic Dubai Sports City, meticulously developed by London Gate and exclusively managed by Golden Bridge.

Golf Vista Heights will officially launch at the Golden Bridge sales center on Wednesday, February 7ᵗʰ. The event will showcase show apartments, captivating displays, and interactive model, offering an immersive preview of the project's innovative design and world-class amenities.

This thoughtfully crafted residence features a selection of studio, and 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, serving as the gateway to spectacular golf views and offering residents a unique and luxurious living experience.

Incorporating smart home integrations, including smart lock technology, the development ensures residents a modern and secure living environment. This project is built around the concept of a sport-inspired lifestyle and is strategically located for easy connectivity, making it a solid investment opportunity.

Golf Vista Heights promises a plethora of world-class amenities, such as Serenity Pool, Fitness Center, Leisure Zone, BBQ Courtyard, Kids Splash Zone, Vista Lounge, Kids Play Area, Sunken Lounge, Outdoor Cinema, and a Wellness Hub. Additionally, private terraces will provide residents with a personal space to enjoy the breathtaking views of the golf course.

With studios starting from AED 465K, 1-bedroom units from AED 725K, and 2-bedroom units from AED 1.1M, Golf Vista Heights offers a flexible 50/50 payment plan. The initial 50% of the property cost is due before project completion, followed by the remaining 50% spread over two years, offering investors an attractive opportunity to secure their dream homes in this highly sought-after location.

Mr. Aamil Tabani, CEO of Golden Bridge, expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration, stating, "The project aims to offer residents the best of luxury and sports, with a focus on modern and healthy living. Expecting to be delivered by Q2 2025, this exceptional new development is for those seeking an active lifestyle while still wanting to enjoy the serenity of being away from the city’s bustle.”

Get In Touch & Experience The Art Of Modern Luxury

For exclusive details, reach out to Golden Bridge at icommunicate@goldenbridgeuae.com or call

+971 54 768 4160

For the latest updates and announcements about Golf Vista Heights, stay connected to them through their Instagram @goldenbridgeuae.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.