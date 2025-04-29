Hayaat Developments unveils Isolana Residences on Dubai Islands

The UK-born developer leverages its decades of global expertise to breathe life into the highly sought-after Dubai Islands

Hayaat Developments, an innovative and trusted bespoke luxury developer and the real estate arm of the Hayaat Group - a UAE-based principal investment firm, has officially launched Isolana Residences, its new flagship residential tower project on Dubai Islands, built at a value of AED 135 million, adding yet another major milestone to the group’s international multi-billion AED development portfolio.

Isolana Residences is a bespoke project occupying one of the most coveted, prominent corner plots within the entire Dubai Islands community, with a total gross floor area of approximately 100,000 square feet. The 71 units comprise a mix of 39 one-, 22 two- and 6 three-bedroom homes, as well as 4 lavish penthouses on the top floor.

Carrying the signature design of Ashai Design’s world-renowned L.A.-based architect Mr. Tony Ashai, who has designed several key projects across the UAE, including the JW Mariott Marquis Hotel on Marjan Island and Reem Hills in Abu Dhabi, Isolana Residences is set to be a one-of-a-kind, well-thought-through architectural marvel that will add unique value to Dubai’s luxury real estate landscape. Commenting on the project’s distinctive ‘dancing balconies’ design, Mr. Ashai said: “Isolana was designed to be in keeping with the resort-like ambiance of the island, with a novel overlapping feel of its balconies. The ingenuity of its design is one that won’t be replicated on the island again and will firmly stand as an aesthetic pinnacle of originality.”

Isolana Residences also distinguishes itself with its indoor courtyard concept, as well as its wide plethora of resort-inspired amenities, including its 55-meter-long infinity swimming pool, zen garden, resident club lounge, padel court, and indoor and outdoor children’s play areas. Investors can also opt for their very own, private plunge pools.

Co-founder and CEO of Hayaat Developments, Mr. Afzaal Hussain, a real estate veteran with over 15 years of experience in senior leadership roles in the industry, is proud to lead the company in its journey of crafting and delivering premium living experiences in the UAE. “At Hayaat, we’re not just building properties. We’re crafting quality experiences that merge innovation, sustainability and design excellence. Isolana is our latest stride in this mission of ours – we are now eagerly turning it from its concept into a reality for all those who will call it their home, in an ambitious, yet holistically well-planned timeline”, he says.

Mr. Shahid Nawaz, who leads sales and marketing at Hayaat Developments, has seen an overwhelmingly positive response from the market since the project’s initial soft launch at the International Property Show this year, saying: “The substantial volume of both local and international inquiries and serious interest we’ve received so far is a testament to the strong demand for a product that doesn’t compromise on quality. We strive to be a trailblazer in this regard and look forward to gradually launching this exceptional project’s units for sales.”

“Isolana will deliver a truly resident-centric, modern living offering that fosters a sense of belonging and community, in line with the UAE’s celebration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Community’, as announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE”, added Mr. Shahzaib Elahi, Co-founder and Executive Director of Hayaat Developments.

Hayaat Developments is now also gearing up for its next launch – its trophy project located in the neighbourhood of the exclusive Al Barari community on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E 311), Villa Oasi. With full details on the project yet to be released in the coming months, Mr. Mohammed Ikhlaq, Chairman of Hayaat Group and the visionary behind Villa Oasi emphasized that it will “creatively raise the bar in combining excellence with quality and will truly be an unparallelled luxury offering in Dubai”.

About Hayaat Developments

Hayaat Developments, one of Dubai’s most innovative and trusted bespoke luxury developers and the real estate arm of the Hayaat Group - a UAE-based principal investment firm, builds on over 25 years of development experience spanning the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and beyond.

With prominent projects such as the AED 4bn Green Student Village and No. 25 North Gate contributing to its proven track record, its latest launch – Isolana Residences on Dubai Islands, and its soon-to-be revealed Villa Oasi in Al Barari, Hayaat is committed to developing residential and commercial spaces that finely balance form and function. Combining aesthetic beauty with thoughtful design, the developer creates wholly liveable spaces that are guided by unfailing care, sustainability and meticulous attention to detail, and informed by sector experts and industrial veterans that have come together to shape the future of luxury living in Dubai.

An award-winning developer, Hayaat has been recognised with prestigious accolades from the LABC Building Excellence Awards, the insider Property Industry Awards, the Green Build Awards, the Green Apple Awards, the Breeam Code for a Sustainable Built Environment Awards, The Cheshire Districts’ Built in Quality Awards, and the Considerate Constructors Awards, where it has won the gold prize.

For more information on Hayaat Developments, please visit hayaatdevelopments.com



To learn more about Isolana Residences, please visit theisolanaresidences.com.

