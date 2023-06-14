How the Most Expensive Villa in Dubai Real Estate Market Looks Like 'In PHOTOS'

A villa in Dubai has been listed for sale at 750 million dirhams, making it the most expensive villa in the Dubai real estate market.

The villa is located in the Emirates Hills area and has an interior area of 60,000 square feet.

The "Marble Palace" was built using Italian stone estimated to be worth between 80 million dirhams and 100 million dirhams.

The construction process took nearly 12 years and was completed in 2018, according to Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty."

