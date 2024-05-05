HRE Properties Joins “Endowment for Real Estate Developers” with 10 Residential Units

The Endowments and Minors’ Affairs Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai), represented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC), registered a new addition to the “Endowment for Real Estate Developers” initiative, presented by HRE Properties, and aims to support the sustainability of humanitarian work.



HRE Properties allocated to Awqaf Dubai ten residential units from the “Skyhills Residence” project in Al Barsha 2. Awqaf Dubai would invest the units and dedicate the proceeds to support charitable activities such as education, treating patients, supporting needy orphans, and meeting the needs of society.



His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf Dubai, commended the donation of HRE to the endowment initiative for real estate developers and praised its commitment to social responsibility. He stated that the most prominent local real estate development companies are joining the initiative, the thing which reflects the sustainability of humanitarian efforts and the spirit of giving in the local community.



Al Mutawa pointed out that the initiative strengthens partnerships that support social and economic development, meet the needs of society, provide services to citizens, and improve the people’s well-being, following the vision of wise leadership in establishing the values of solidarity in society.



His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Acting Director General of the Dubai Land Department (DLD), stressed the importance of HRE’s contribution to the endowment initiative for real estate developers and its pivotal role in achieving the goals of this charitable and humanitarian initiative. He pointed out that maintaining the momentum of these initiatives through real estate companies would enhance the targeted impact, stressing DLD’s commitment to providing all needed support and facilities to the initiative to continue its growing approach.



Zainab Juma Al Tamimi, Director of the MBRGCEC, expressed gratitude to HRE for the generous contribution to the initiative and emphasized the initiative’s ongoing efforts to achieve its humanitarian goals in supporting the health, education, and social development sectors as well as enhancing the quality of life. She added that participation in the initiative is always open to all real estate companies wishing to contribute to the journey of giving and generosity that upholds their social responsibility and active role towards society.



Muhammad Adeeb Hegazy, the owner of HRE, said that the company spares no effort in supporting humanitarian projects in society and achieving its active positive role in social responsibility. He praised Awqaf Dubai’s efforts to enable everyone to participate in endowment, pointing out that the HRE is proud of its continuous and generous participation in its charitable projects that support the vital sectors of society and achieve its humanitarian goals.











