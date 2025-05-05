IKR Development and Golden Bridge Collaborate to Launch a New Era of Excellence in Real Estate

IKR Development, renowned for architectural innovation and integrity, has officially partnered with Golden Bridge, a leading real estate sales and marketing brand. Golden Bridge will serve as the exclusive partner for IKR’s latest project — Provenza Residences, located in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The partnership was officially signed at the IKR Development office in JVC, where both companies outlined a shared vision for community-focused, design-led living.

With a legacy of over 35 years in construction, rooted in Pakistan and now expanding into the UAE, IKR Development has built its reputation on architectural excellence and client-first development strategies. As a new entrant to the Dubai market, IKR chose Golden Bridge to lead its very first project— a testament to the company’s growing influence and reliability in the region.

In line with this legacy, Golden Bridge has been entrusted to represent Provenza Residences, a meticulously planned residential project featuring French-inspired architecture, rooftop amenities, yoga terraces, a fitness studio, and a serene Zen garden — all designed to promote peaceful, balanced living in one of Dubai’s most vibrant neighbourhoods.

Provenza Residences has 150,000 square-foot sellable area offering studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments. Strategically located in JVC, the project caters to both families and individuals seeking a modern lifestyle within a community-oriented environment.

“Partnering with Golden Bridge gives us the confidence that Provenza Residences will be represented with the highest standards of professionalism and outreach,” said Mr. Asnan Rehmatwala, CEO of IKR Development.

“This project is very close to our vision of delivering homes that blend french inspired design with modern functionality, and we’re excited to introduce it to Dubai alongside a partner who shares our values.”

Mr. Amil Tabani CEO of Golden Bridge commented, “This partnership is more than a business alignment it’s a commitment to deliver thoughtful, lifestyle-driven homes to the Dubai market.”

“We’re proud to be the exclusive partner for a developer like IKR that shares our dedication to innovation, community, and excellence.”

IKR Development is Golden Bridge’s 8th developer partner in two years, marking a significant collaboration milestone. Known for bridging the gap between developers, brokers, and buyers, Golden Bridge brings unmatched sales and marketing expertise to this partnership. Their strategic approach and deep understanding of international and local markets will be key in the rollout of Provenza Residences.

For more details, get in touch with Golden Bridge:

Call: 800-BRIDGE (274343)

Website: https://goldenbridgeuae.com/

