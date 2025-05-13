IKR Development and Golden Bridge launched Provenza Residences, redefining the urban lifestyle in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

The new residential development presents a unique investment opportunity, featuring premium amenities in one of Dubai’s most sought-after locations.



IKR Development is an emerging real estate developer in Dubai, committed to crafting contemporary residential projects. IKR has partnered with Golden Bridge, UAE’s leading sales and marketing partner, to launch a new masterpiece, Provenza Residences. The project was officially announced at the IKR Sales Center. Golden Bridge has been entrusted as the exclusive marketing and sales representative for this prestigious development.

Strategically located in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle - Provenza Residences is set to unlock promising potential for capital growth, especially for early investors seeking strong returns in one of the region’s most dynamic communities. The development promises residents a perfectly balanced lifestyle with exceptional accessibility to major highways and upcoming metro links with a peaceful, community focused ambiance of the location.

Designed by a renowned French architect, Provenza Residences embodies architectural innovation and refined elegance. The building’s striking exterior offers a harmonious blend of serene sophistication and visual charm, becoming an architectural icon. While the interiors showcase meticulous attention to details, featuring premium finishes – creating a sense of calm and elevated living. Offering an elegantly crafted studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments – each thoughtfully designed to elevate living experience. Studio starting from AED 650,000, 1-bedroom apartments from AED 950,000, and 2-bedroom apartment from AED 1.55 million. The residence is thoughtfully equipped with fully fitted kitchens and integrated smart home features, delivering a seamless blend of style and functionality.

Residents of Provenza Residences by IKR Development will experience an unmatched lifestyle enriched by over 14 world-class amenities, thoughtfully curated to enhance daily living. Podium-level amenities include a yoga terrace, fitness studio, and leisure pool, while the rooftop offers exceptional family-oriented spaces such as indoor and outdoor kids’ play areas, a rooftop cinema and lounge, and a BBQ area. From its timeless urban comfort to its focus on quality of life, Provenza Residences stands as a testament to modern living with convenience, serenity, and community at its core. The project also offers attractive payment options, including a Standard 60/40 plan or a Post–Handover plan of 60% during Construction, 10% on Handover, and 30% Post-Handover, providing flexibility to suit a variety of buyers and investors.

The unveiling of Provenza Residences by IKR Development was graced by several distinguished guests, agents, and brokers. Speaking at the launch, Mr. Asnan Rehmatwala, CEO of IKR Development, said:

"Provenza Residences represents our vision of creating communities that blend architectural excellence with everyday practicality. We are proud to unveil this project in partnership with Golden Bridge, bringing a new level of design sophistication and lifestyle convenience to Jumeirah Village Circle. Provenza is a statement of quality, comfort, and modern living designed for Dubai’s evolving homeowners and investors."

Mr. Amil Tabani, CEO of Golden Bridge, commented:



"We are proud to collaborate with IKR Development in bringing Provenza Residences to the market. Provenza Residences offers a rare opportunity for buyers and investors to be part of one of Dubai’s most vibrant and fast-growing communities. We look forward to supporting IKR Development in making this project a new benchmark for urban living in Dubai."



With Provenza Residences, IKR Development, and Golden Bridge continue to set new benchmarks in Dubai’s real estate market. This new development is set to become a top choice for buyers and investors looking for comfort, convenience, and great value in one of the most exciting neighborhoods.

To get more details about the project, contact their sales team at Golden Bridge:

Call: 800-BRIDGE (274343)

Website: https://goldenbridgeuae.com/

