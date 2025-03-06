KeyMavens Unveils Montage, Dubai’s First Urban Residential Resort in Al Jaddaf

KeyMavens Real Estate Development, in collaboration with Engel & Völkers Middle East, has announced the launch of Montage, a new urban residential resort located in Al Jaddaf, Dubai. Designed to integrate contemporary architecture with wellness-focused living, the development aims to establish a new standard for urban residential projects in the city.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, Montage will comprise one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring interiors crafted from travertine, wood, and backlit onyx. The design prioritizes both aesthetic refinement and functionality, catering to residents seeking an elevated living experience in a strategically positioned urban environment.

Jason Kiszonak, CEO of KeyMavens, emphasized the project’s commitment to quality and innovation, stating, “Luxury extends beyond visual appeal; it is about creating long-term value and enhancing everyday living. Montage has been carefully designed to combine contemporary urban living with wellness-oriented amenities, ensuring a distinctive residential experience.”

Amenities and Design Concept

A central feature of Montage is Portola, a dedicated wellness and entertainment hub designed to provide residents with a range of recreational and health-focused facilities. Notable amenities include:

Swimming Facilities: A multi-tiered pool system offering over 50 meters of swimming space, including a lagoon-style children’s pool and swim-up seating.

Wellness Center: Facilities include a snow room, Himalayan salt sauna, oxygen therapy room, cold plunge therapy, red-light therapy, and dedicated relaxation lounges.

Fitness Center: A 3,000 sq. ft. gym equipped with advanced training facilities.

Immersive Technology Spaces: A 900 sq. ft. virtual reality experience room featuring motion-based simulation technology.

Location and Accessibility

Situated in Al Jaddaf, Montage offers proximity to key business and lifestyle districts, including Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, and the future Etihad Rail station. The development is within walking distance of Al Jaddaf Metro Station, providing direct access to Dubai International Airport and other major urban centers.

Engel & Völkers Appointed as Exclusive Sales Partner

Engel & Völkers Middle East has been designated as the exclusive sales and marketing partner for Montage. With a presence spanning over four decades, the firm will leverage its expertise and global network to introduce the development to prospective buyers.

Commenting on the collaboration, Daniel Hadi, CEO of Engel & Völkers Middle East, stated, “Montage represents a forward-thinking approach to residential living in Dubai. Its emphasis on quality, design, and integrated wellness aligns with our vision for the future of urban developments. We look forward to facilitating engagement with buyers and investors seeking premium residential opportunities in the region.”

The sales process is expected to commence in the coming months, with preliminary expressions of interest already being accepted.

