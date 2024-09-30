Like Home Holiday Homes Celebrates Dubai's Success as a Global Vacation Rental Hub

"Like Home Holiday Homes", a leading property management and vacation rental company in Dubai, has joined in celebrating the emirate’s remarkable achievements in the tourism sector, as evidenced by the latest global reports.

A recent study by Skift Research revealed that Dubai has secured the fourth spot worldwide in terms of demand for short-term rentals, experiencing a notable 61% growth over the past year.

Commenting on these impressive results, Mr. Saeed Al Zubaidi, CEO of "Like Home Holiday Homes", stated: “We are immensely proud to have contributed to Dubai’s phenomenal success. The emirate’s ranking among the top five global destinations for vacation rentals underscores its relentless efforts in developing its tourism sector and solidifies its position as a world-class destination for both tourists and investors.”

Al Zubaidi further added: “The surge in demand for vacation homes in Dubai reflects the growing preference among travelers for the privacy and comfort that serviced apartments offer, particularly for families and groups. At Like Home Holiday Homes, we are committed to providing a diverse portfolio of luxury apartments equipped with the latest amenities to cater to our clients’ varied needs.”

Al Zubaidi highlighted the company’s significant investments in enhancing its services and digital platforms to streamline the booking process and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Moreover, the company is actively expanding its property portfolio to encompass more prime locations in Dubai and the UAE, offering competitive packages tailored to diverse customer segments.

These findings underscore the pivotal role played by short-term rental companies in bolstering Dubai's tourism industry, contributing significantly to the emirate's position as a global tourism and investment hub.

Dubai Hosts Inaugural Skift Global Forum – East

In related news, Dubai recently hosted the inaugural Skift Global Forum – East on September 14th, marking the region's first dedicated global travel and tourism forum. The event aimed to solidify Dubai's status as a global tourism hub and foster the growth of the sector across the Middle East and North Africa.

The forum brought together a distinguished gathering of industry experts and leaders from around the world. Discussions centered on the future of travel and tourism post-pandemic, the role of technology and sustainability in driving industry growth and attracting investments, and the opportunities and challenges facing the region's tourism sector amid global events.

The forum emphasized the importance of international cooperation between the East and West to advance the industry while underscoring the significance of sustainable tourism, environmental protection, and leveraging technology to enhance travel experience. The event sought to outline a roadmap for the future of the region's travel and tourism sector and reinforce Dubai's position as a leading global tourism destination.

About "Like Home Holiday Homes":

"Like Home Holiday Homes" is a leading UAE-based company specializing in property management and Holiday Homes rentals in Dubai. Offering an extensive range of luxury apartments equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, the company manages over 1,000 properties with an occupancy rate exceeding 90%.

Renowned for its exceptional customer service and high-quality offerings, Like Home Holiday Homes recently recognized its top-performing employees through the "TruBroker" program, a merit-based performance evaluation system that highlights outstanding achievements in customer satisfaction, response time, and the accuracy of property listings.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.