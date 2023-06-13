Luxurious Jumeirah Bay Island Apartment: A Remarkable Opportunity at 112 Million Dirhams

Bulgari LightHouse project in Jumeirah Bay Island recorded the sale of an apartment for 112 million dirhams, according to the data from the Dubai Land Department.

The apartment consists of 5 rooms and has an area of 11,654 square feet.

The Bulgari LightHouse Tower project, launched by Maras Group, a subsidiary of Dubai Holding, witnessed the largest officially registered sales deal for an apartment in Dubai in February of this year, with a value of 410 million dirhams.

Jumeirah Bay Island includes a number of luxury residential and hotel facilities carrying the Bulgari luxury brand, including Bulgari Residences, Bulgari Yacht Club, Bulgari Marina, and Bulgari Resort Dubai.

Maras Group stated that the building features coral-inspired designs, with horizontal layers of architectural designs that resemble coral reefs separating the houses.

The lighting of the Bulgari LightHouse building façade is designed to mimic the natural movement of coral reefs in the sea, providing dynamic light shapes and patterns that constantly change between day and night.

Bulgari LightHouse comprises several penthouse apartments with 4 or 5 bedrooms.

