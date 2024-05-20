Main Realty Set to Launch Its First Project: Primero Residences in Al Furjan, Dubai

Main Realty marks its entry into the Dubai real estate market through a strategic partnership with Golden Bridge, launching its debut project, Primero Residences. Located in the prestigious Al Furjan, this residential masterpiece promises an extraordinary living experience.

The grand launch is scheduled to take place at the Main Realty sales center on Tuesday, May 21. During the event, brokers will gain insights into Primero Residences’ exceptional features, amenities, innovative design, pricing points, and investment opportunities.

Inspired by the architectural marvels, vibrant energy, and luxurious lifestyle of the Miami, USA, Primero Residences sets a new standard for timeless elegance and innovation. This 19-storey building offers a range of units featuring one to three-bedroom split-level apartments. With prices starting at just 878,000 dirhams, homeowners can enjoy modern luxury in one of Dubai’s most sought-after locations, complete with panoramic views of lush greenery and convenient access to the metro station.

Residents will have access to over 11 world-class amenities and facilities, including a private pool, BBQ area, outdoor playground, fully equipped gym, indoor kids' area, working area, indoor arcade, swimming pool, yoga space, toddler pool, sauna, running track, and steam room.

One of Primero Residences highlights is its flexible payment plan, offering two options: a 2-year payment plan and a 5-year payment plan, with 3 years post-handover, at 1% per month. These options are tailored to investors and end-users, making investment more accessible and convenient. The development is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026.

Aamir Siddiq, CEO of Main Realty, commented, “We wanted to bring something from our hometown of Miami to Dubai, hence we created- Primero Residences where Miami Vibes meets Dubai Bling. This is not just a new chapter for Main Realty but also the beginning of bringing projects from Dubai inspired by major cities in the US, each known for its unique design, architecture and lifestyle. We are committed to delivering luxury residences with high-quality features, attractive payment plans, and superior design elements. You can count on us to add value to your everyday life.”

For more information, please contact the sales team at Golden Bridge, where they specialize in linking buyers and brokers with developers like Main Realty.

