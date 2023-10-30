MASA Residences by DURAR to Redefine Luxury Living on Al Marjan Island

Durar, a leading high-end real estate developer in the UAE, renowned for its impressive J One Towers in the Burj Khalifa district, will launch MASA Residences, an upscale branded residential development in Ras Al Khaimah, offering investors the prospects of high capital appreciation and owner-occupiers idyllic waterfront homes equipped with world-class amenities.

The AED 700 million ($190.58 million) interior by YOO inspired by Starck-branded residential project, marking Durar’s’ debut in the UAE’s Northern Emirates, is set to enhance the landscape of Al Marjan Island, a stunning man-made archipelago in Ras Al Khaimah.

Christie’s International Real Estate Ras Al Khaimah, an affiliate of the globally renowned Christie’s International Real Estate, is the Exclusive Sales and Marketing Agency for this prestigious development.

MASA Residences is Durar’s first collaboration with YOO, co-founded by international property entrepreneur John Hitchcox and celebrated designer Philippe Starck.

The development will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments along with ground-floor villas, offering captivating views of the Arabian Gulf. The upscale apartments will boast uninterrupted and breathtaking sea panoramas.

“Our vision has always been to create idyllic high-end branded residences, and Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is the ideal destination. Each and every room in the apartment offers breathtaking sea views and the strategic location development of the project promises exceptional high capital appreciation for our investors and an unparalleled living experience for owner-occupiers and tenants,” commented Durar Chairman Mr. Ibrahim Alhabib.

“We have partnered with YOO, the world’s top designer brands, to offer premium interior residences. The island’s thriving tourism activity presents our buyers with the potential for substantial capital gains and promising yields,” Alhabib stated.

Christie’s International Real Estate Ras Al Khaimah’s Managing Partner Jackie Johns stated: “Offering an ultimate beach-front setting, an enviable location and uninterrupted vistas of the shimmering Arabian Gulf, MASA Residences is ideally situated three minutes from the upcoming integrated resort, Wynn Al Marjan Island.”

The heightened development activity in Ras Al Khaimah signals a promising era of growth and progress, she said, adding, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our office in Ras Al Khaimah and our collaboration with Durar on MASA Residences.”

“Our extensive research and market data indicate a steady increase in demand for housing dwellings in Al Marjan Island. We believe the time is right to unveil a premium branded residential project. We are excited about the project’s launch and confident of a sellout,” Johns concluded.

Ras Al Khaimah received over 1.13 million visitors, an increase of 15.6 percent year on year in 2022, according to Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA). International tourists increased by 40% with key source markets such as Kazakhstan, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the Czech Republic.

