Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay

Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded a construction contract worth over AED 1 billion to China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East) (L.L.C) for Bluewaters Bay. Following the overwhelming response received for the project, this milestone marks a significant step in creating Dubai’s next iconic waterfront destination, with completion scheduled for Q4 2027.

Bluewaters Bay will feature two residential towers linked by a dynamic podium, offering 678 apartments, ranging from one to four bedrooms, including penthouses. The development will also host retail and F&B outlets on the podium level, complemented by exceptional amenities such as landscaped promenade, an outdoor pool, a children's play area and barbecue facilities.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: "Bluewaters Bay is nestled in a prime location within one of Dubai's most sought-after waterfront destinations. Positioned at the gateway to Bluewaters, residents will enjoy unparalleled access to world-class entertainment such as Ain Dubai, pristine beaches, and a curated selection of retail and dining experiences. This project reflects our commitment to crafting exceptional waterfront communities that elevate Dubai's dynamic urban landscape. We are confident that China State Construction Engineering Corporation’s expertise will bring this vision to life, creating a destination that residents and visitors will cherish."

Tian Sanchuan, President of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East) (L.L.C), stated: "We are proud to collaborate with Dubai Holding Real Estate on the construction of Meraas’ prestigious Bluewaters Bay project. This partnership underscores our dedication to delivering world-class developments with precision and innovation. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to deliver this visionary destination and set new standards for quality and excellence."

Bluewaters Bay seamlessly integrates with Dubai's vibrant waterfront, extending the allure of Marina Walk and the Bluewaters boardwalk. Residents will enjoy a wealth of amenities, including sophisticated dining venues, exciting retail outlets, a serene outdoor pool, a children's play area, and barbecue facilities. Located within walking distance of Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) and a short drive from the new Al Maktoum International Airport, this expanded waterfront destination offers both convenience and a wealth of lifestyle options. Easy access is provided via two main vehicle entry points – one at ground level and another conveniently located on Podium 3, accessible via a ramp bridge from the Bluewaters bridge.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.