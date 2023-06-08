4.14 PM Thursday, 8 June 2023
08 June 2023
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on the Boards of Dubai Real Estate Corporation and Dubai Judicial Institute

Published
By E247

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Decree No. (22) of 2023 on the Board of Directors of the Dubai Real Estate Corporation.

As per the Decree, the Corporation’s Board is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His Excellency Hisham Abdulla Al Qassim serves as the Vice Chairman.

Other Board members include His Excellency Mohamed Hadi Ahmed Al Hussaini; Rashid Mohammed Rashid Al-Mutawa; Shuaib Mir Hashem Khouri; Rashid Ali bin Oboud; and Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla.

His Highness also issued Decree No. (23) of 2023 on the Board of Directors of the Dubai Judicial Institute, chaired by His Excellency Essam Issa Al Humaidan. Members of the Board include Tarsh Eid Al Mansouri; Dr. Luay Mohammed Balhoul; Dr. Ahmed Eid Al Mansouri; Ahmed Saeed bin Meshar; Abdulmonem Salem bin Suwaidan, and the Director General of the Dubai Judicial Institute.

The two decrees are effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

 

