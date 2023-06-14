Nakheel announces the opening of Al Furjan West Pavilion community retail centre

… Nakheel, the Dubai-based world-leading master developer, is launching phase one of the new Al Furjan West Pavilion. The new community pavilion will feature popular retailers and F&B outlets including Life Pharmacy and The Barber Shop, scheduled to open on 15 June, and Geant, scheduled to open on 22 June.

Al Furjan West Pavilion will provide a new shopping and leisure destination for residents of Al Furjan, catering to those who live in nearby communities. With 260 parking spaces available, the Pavilion is set to welcome more retailers including Pet Patio, Banke International Properties, Piccoli Play Area and Tips & Toes. Additional retailers, including Medcare Medical Centre, Al Furjan, will open in 2024.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of the Al Furjan West Pavilion with the opening of key retailers this month,” said Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel. “By expanding the reach of our pavilions, we aim to bridge the gap between retailers and communities, enhancing convenience and access for residents. Just as the Al Furjan Pavilion has become an integral part of daily life for those residing in the area, the opening of the Al Furjan West Pavilion extends this connection, offering communities who reside in the neighbourhood’s western area a combination of retailers across various categories including medical facilities, recreational outlets, personal care services, F&B and more.”

Al Furjan West Pavilion’s opening hours will be from 10 am to 10 pm from Sunday to Thursday and 10 am to 12 am from Friday to Saturday.

