Nakheel awards AED 810 million contract for marine works at Palm Jebel Ali

Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding’s pioneering real estate arm, Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an AED 810 million contract for the marine works on Palm Jebel Ali to Jan De Nul Dredging LTD. Part of the leading international Jan De Nul Group, the company will be responsible for dredging, land reclamation, beach profiling and sand placement, directly supporting the construction of villas across all fronds.

With mobilisation activities already underway, Jan De Nul Dredging is expected to complete the entire scope of marine works at Palm Jebel Ali in just over two years. Importantly, the first eight fronds of the project are expected to be site-ready by the first quarter of 2025, allowing for the commencement of villa infrastructure and civil works.

Following Nakheel’s recent award of two major infrastructure contracts, works have also commenced on the construction of a new public access road, which will provide access from Sheikh Zayed Road, in addition to roadway and lighting enhancements from the mainland to Palm Jebel Ali.

Revealed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Palm Jebel Ali will offer an exceptional breadth of luxury lifestyle amenities for residents, families and visitors. Supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the project also marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Partnering with Jan De Nul Dredging reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. As Nakheel intensifies its development activity under Dubai Holding, the expertise of Jan De Nul Dredging in marine, civil construction and environmental projects is pivotal as we accelerate progress on this transformational development. Aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan vision, Palm Jebel Ali is set to become a global destination that will offer residents the opportunity to experience a luxurious waterfront lifestyle with access to sweeping beachfronts and pristine waters, while setting new standards in quality living and sustainability.”

Last year, Palm Jebel Ali launched more than 700 units of its Phase 1 frond villas, featuring eight unique styles that blend indoor and outdoor living in a serene coastal setting. Progress on infrastructure and marine works directly supports the delivery of these homes, scheduled for handover late 2026, and advances Palm Jebel Ali's vision as a major residential and leisure destination. The island will ultimately span 13.4 kilometres, featuring 16 fronds and 91 kilometres of beachfront, aligning with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan's goal of expanding public beach access.

Nakheel’s projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.