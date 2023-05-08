National Properties Unveils 1 Billion AED "399 Hills Park" Development Project

National Properties, the real estate subsidiary of the Shari'a-compliant savings and investment firm National Bonds Corporation, has announced the launch of its latest development project, "399 Hills Park". Situated in Dubai Hills Estate, the property is valued at 1 billion AED and is set to be a prime attraction in the real estate market of the UAE.

Scheduled for completion in Q4-2025, the 399 Hills Park project introduces luxuriously spacious units in a range of sizes, including 1 bedroom with average size of 915 Sq.ft -1255 Sq.ft, 2 bedroom with 1411 Sq.ft - 2075 Sq.ft, and 3 bedroom with 2007 Sq.ft - 2459 Sq.ft.

Commenting on the launch, Group Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds Corporation CEO Mohammed Qasim Al Ali said: “We are thrilled to launch the 399 Hills Park project, which guarantees a superior standard of urban living for its residents and a secure lucrative investment for our clients. As a reliable and trusted developer supported by the AED 13 billion investment portfolio contributed by more than 800,000 Bondholders, we take immense pride in delivering excellence and fulfilling our commitments.”

Situated within the picturesque Dubai Hills community, the project benefits from a prime location in the heart of the Hills, offering easy access to all of the area's best attractions. Whether looking to explore the natural beauty of Dubai Hills or take a leisurely walk down the upcoming Dubai Hills Boulevard, the project serves as the perfect starting point.

399 Hills Park offers a luxurious lifestyle with a range of state-of-the-art amenities. The development boasts electric car charging stations, ensuring eco-friendliness is at the forefront. For families, there is a choice of indoor and outdoor children's play areas, as well as swimming pools suitable for both adults and children, a rooftop terrace with BBQ and family gathering areas. Sports enthusiasts can enjoy outdoor sports facilities, including a paddle tennis court, yoga lawn and fully equipped gyms with the latest equipment, separate saunas and steam rooms for ladies and gents. 399 Hills Park offers ample parking for residents and visitors, 24/7 security, spacious 5-star like lobbies and a diverse collection of premium retail shops. Located close to the Dubai Hills shopping mall which boasts 750 diverse stores, parks, schools, and hospitals, 399 Hills Park is sure to attract those who desire both convenience and luxury living.

Moreover, the project provides an attractive payment plan that enables buyers to own their dream home without financial stress. With just a 10% deposit, followed by 30% paid over construction, and the remaining 60% upon handover, buyers can enjoy a stress-free purchase while getting exceptional value for their money.

National Properties the real estate arm of National Bonds Corporation, has an impressive track record of delivering more than 3,200 residential apartments, luxury villas, and retail units, and has successfully developed several distinguished projects, including Casa Familia, Casa Flores, and Al Andalusia.

It’s noteworthy that Dubai's real estate market is demonstrating remarkable growth in 2023, with impressive figures reported in the first quarter of the year by the Dubai Land Department, the real estate sector in Dubai recorded a transaction value of AED 157 billion in Q1 2023, reflecting 80% increase from the same period of time in 2022. These statistics are a testament to the sustained demand for real estate investments in Dubai and its solid position as a leading destination for property investments.

