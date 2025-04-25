New Mega Project in Dubai Worth AED 75 Billion Unveiled by Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments has announced its latest real estate megaproject, Azizi Milan, which will span a total area of 40 million square feet and is valued at over AED 75 billion. The development is expected to accommodate approximately 144,000 residents and will include 800 hotel rooms.

Marwan Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, stated:

“Azizi Milan brings the essence of Italian living to Dubai, inspired by the elegance of Milan. We’ve paid close attention to detail—from public spaces to sustainable luxury residences. As with all our flagship projects, we are committed to building world-class infrastructure that supports a unique lifestyle for residents and visitors. This project will become the region’s premier destination for sustainable fashion and refined living.”

The concept of Azizi Milan draws from Milan’s rich cultural heritage, incorporating bold arches and distinctive design elements to reflect Italian sophistication. The development is set to become a fashion hub in the region, featuring a network of themed fashion streets, such as a Perfume Street, Cosmetics Street, and Fashion & Accessories Boulevards. These streets will host luxury fashion brands, boutique stores, upscale cafes, and gourmet restaurants—offering a vibrant lifestyle destination perfect for post-work leisure and major fashion events.

Strategically located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, the project follows the success of Azizi’s earlier ventures—Riviera in Mohammed Bin Rashid City and Venice in Dubai South. As the master developer, Azizi will oversee the road networks and public infrastructure for the Milan project, reaffirming its commitment to comprehensive urban development and thoughtfully designed communities tailored to residents' needs.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.