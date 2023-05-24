New Tower in Dubai Allows Residents to Bring Their Cars to Their Apartments

Mohammed bin Ghathi, the CEO of "Bin Ghathi Real Estate," revealed that the "Bugatti Residences" tower, which will soon commence construction in Dubai, will include 11 apartments that allow residents to bring their cars to their apartments via private elevators.

The "Bugatti Residences" tower, located in Dubai International Financial Centre, is the world's first real estate project bearing the Bugatti luxury car brand, developed in collaboration between the global car manufacturer and "Bin Ghathi Real Estate."

These apartments have been designed to provide spaces for parking cars inside them, marking the first time in the Middle East region that a building with such a feature is being developed.

These spacious apartments feature private swimming pools, expansive balconies with views of Dubai's famous landmarks.

The building also houses a massive apartment spanning the top three floors, with its own large pool on the rooftop, in addition to a private ground-level parking resembling a showroom that can accommodate 20 cars.

