Neymar Acquires AED 200 Million Penthouse in Dubai

Dubai continues to cement its status as a global hub for luxury real estate, attracting high-profile figures like Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. The athlete recently purchased an ultra-luxurious penthouse worth AED 200 million in the Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, the first-ever project globally to bear the prestigious Bugatti name.

The Bugatti Residences is among Dubai’s most distinguished and alluring developments, featuring the region’s first private beach inspired by the French Riviera within the Business Bay area. The project boasts cutting-edge amenities, including a bespoke car elevator that allows penthouse owners to park their luxury vehicles directly within their private residences.

The architectural marvel of the project ensures that every floor takes on a unique design, offering 182 "one-of-a-kind" residences. Each unit is uniquely tailored, embodying an exceptional blend of exclusivity and sophistication.

Conceived to meet the aspirations of the world’s elite, the Bugatti Residences by Binghatti has set new benchmarks in Dubai’s real estate market. Since its launch, it has recorded groundbreaking sales, including achieving the highest price per square foot in Business Bay at AED 9,674, as documented by Dubai’s Land Department in November last year.

Neymar’s penthouse is part of the opulent Sky Mansion Collection, complete with a private elevator to transport his car directly into his residence and a private pool offering panoramic views of Dubai’s iconic skyline.

The surge in global celebrities, business moguls, and affluent individuals choosing Bugatti Residences highlights the project’s unique appeal as one of the world’s most exclusive and luxurious residential offerings, redefining the standards of high-end living.

