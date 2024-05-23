OMNIYAT Sets Record Once More for Highest Value Sale in Burj Khalifa District with Penthouse at The Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection Dubai, sold for AED 139 million

OMNIYAT, Dubai’s visionary real estate leader, has set a new record with the sale of one of their penthouses for AED 139 million, making it the most expensive property in the Burj Khalifa district of Dubai . The sale of the four-bedroom Penthouse at The Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, further strengthens the company’s leadership in the development of ultra-luxury lifestyle destinations for the global UHNW community.

Curated by OMNIYAT, The Lana, which celebrated its grand opening in April 2024, is a remarkable hotel and residential property managed by Dorchester Collection, with architecture by Foster + Partners and interior design by Gilles & Boissier. Overlooking the Marasi Marina between Burj Khalifa District and the Dubai Design District, The Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, sits at the heart of Marasi Bay’s 12km waterfront promenade with an extensive yacht berth.

Spanning over 16,594 sq. ft., the exquisite Penthouse is a one-of-a-kind haven found at the core of the property, offering sweeping views across the waters of Marasi Bay Marina on the Dubai Canal, with the iconic Downtown skyline beyond. Featuring bespoke interiors by the world-renowned Gilles & Boissier design studio, their signature touch is masterfully woven into the grand, open spaces, utilising natural materials and incorporating bespoke elements from their own furniture and lighting line.

Outlining the vision behind the creation of the property, Mahdi Amjad, Founder & Executive Chairman at OMNIYAT, commented: “Our vision is to curate sculpted masterpieces with the exceptional talents of some of the world’s most renowned designers. We bring together purpose, design, innovation and unique storytelling to create rare experiences, and nowhere is this more apparent than with The Lana and the Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai. This is more than just a property; it’s a sanctuary in which every detail has been thoughtfully curated to evoke a sense of harmonious balance. With the pivotal launch of the hotel and the handover of the last of the remaining residences available in this exquisite property, we have further delivered on our promise to create projects that redefine and elevate the concept of ultra-luxurious living and reinforce Dubai’s global reputation for offering experiences unrivalled elsewhere in the world.”

The sale of the Penthouse at The Lana Residences is the latest example of OMNIYAT’s dedication to shaping a singular marketplace, while pushing the boundaries of market dynamics with record-breaking projects. OMNIYAT’s iconic penthouse atop One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai sold for AED 102 million in 2017, becoming at the time one of the most expensive properties ever sold in the UAE. This was followed by the record-breaking sale of the Sky Palace at AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai for AED 220 million in 2023.

The news follows OMNIYAT’s acquisition of Marasi Bay Marina from Business Bay LLC, the first of its kind for the company, which will see it translate its architectural mastery and elevated lifestyle curation from single properties to an entire exclusive, ultra-luxury enclave in the Marasi Bay area.

"The acquisition of Marasi Bay Marina by OMNIYAT represents a once in a generation transformation of the area, with its prime location close to Downtown. The unique characteristics of the location will allow us to craft an exclusive, conceptual lifestyle destination unseen in Dubai," said Amjad. "We’re reimagining Marasi Bay, with a vision to create an incomparable ecosystem for global citizens seeking an uber luxurious way of living. It will live and breathe as a place of immersive discovery, curated by OMNIYAT to be a new epicentre of elevated lifestyle experiences in a globally significant location. These ambitions deeply reflect OMNIYAT’s philosophy of merging ultra-luxury with curated living, further contributing to the economic, aesthetic and cultural footprint of the city."

