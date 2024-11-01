One Za’abeel achieves “Luxury Project of the Year” at Construction Innovation Awards 2024

One Za’abeel, the iconic landmark developed by Ithra Dubai, proudly celebrates its achievement of “Luxury Project of the Year” at the prominent 2024 Construction Innovation Awards.

The Construction Innovation Awards have been celebrating leaders in construction and the trailblazing projects they bring to life. One Za’abeel was previously awarded “Best Innovative Project of the Year” in 2019, while still under construction. Now nearing the first year since its opening, the iconic mixed-use development achieves the title of “Luxury Project of the Year” elevating the respected status of One Za’abeel as a flourishing Dubai landmark.

The LEED Gold and WiredScore Platinum-certified landmark continues to shine as an embodiment of innovation and ambition, with these accolades recognising One Za’abeel’s redefinition of luxury mixed-use living. Each component of the development was designed to inspire a natural flow of movement and exude opulence, transforming into urban havens of luxury, and elevating the everyday functions of tenants and visitors through natural lighting, an abundance of greenery, premium finishings and appliances, and world-class services and facilities. One Za’abeel houses a range of one-of-a-kind offerings include unforgettable stays at the ultra-luxury One&Only One Za’abeel and the cutting-edge SIRO One Za’abeel, Michelin-starred restaurants and fine dining outlets, lavish residences, and grade-A office spaces.

Mr Issam Galadari, Managing Director of One Za’abeel comments: “One Za’abeel stands as an icon of exceptional design and a benchmark for world-class destinations, redefining luxury and innovation on the global stage. The team is proud and honoured to add this acclaimed achievement to our record of accomplishments. This recognition by Construction Innovation Awards acknowledges the landmark development’s exceptional mixed-use experiences and architectural excellence, further solidifying its impact as an exemplar contributing to the distinction of the city of Dubai.”

