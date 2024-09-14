Prescott Development Attracts Dubai Property Buyers and Investors with the Launch of Legado by Prescott in JVC

The successful grand launch took place on Monday, 9th September 2024, at the Ritz-Carlton DIFC.

Prescott Development, a renowned name in Dubai's luxury real estate, successfully unveiled its latest residential masterpiece, Legado by Prescott, on Monday, 9th September 2024, at the Ritz-Carlton DIFC. The event, hosted by Kris Fade, featured live performances and immersive displays, including a detailed model of the high-rise tower that captivated guests with its promise of exceptional living.

The New Perspective of Luxury Living in JVC

Following the success of Fairway Residences, Prescott Development introduces Legado, a 34-storey residential tower exclusively presented by Golden Bridge in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The development features 343 apartments, including premium and signature collections of studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as sky villas. It offers both furnished and unfurnished options, equipped with smart technology and branded kitchen appliances. Each residence is meticulously designed to offer stunning views of Dubai’s skyline, community landscapes, and golf courses.

Prime Location

Positioned in one of Dubai's fastest-growing residential hubs, JVC, Legado by Prescott benefits from proximity to major highways and landmarks. The development is ideally suited for families and individuals, offering convenient access to schools, parks, retail outlets, and healthcare facilities, making it an attractive investment opportunity in a popular freehold community.

30+ World-Class Amenities

Spread across three floors, Legado by Prescott offers ultra-luxurious amenities, including a 35-meter infinity pool, poolside cabanas, an exclusive clubhouse, and many more. It also has exclusive amenities like private pools and rooftop terraces.

Shaheer Tabani, Director of Prescott, commented, "As the demand for sustainable living grows, we are proud to introduce Legado, a development that represents this vision. Legado stands out for its prime location, world-class amenities, and competitive pricing. With flexible payment plans, it’s accessible to a wide range of investors and homebuyers seeking high-value property investments in Dubai.

Flexible Payment Plans

With studios starting from AED 650,000 and one-bedroom apartments from AED 870,000, Legado offers flexible payment plans, including a 60/40 plan and a 3-year post-handover option. The handover is set for Q4 2027, ensuring a well-timed and high-quality delivery.

For more information, visit Prescott Development’s official website https://prescottuae.ae/ or contact their experts at +971 50 375 1280

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.