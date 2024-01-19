PRESCOTT DEVELOPMENT SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHES ITS LATEST RESIDENTIAL MARVEL IN DUBAI'S DISCOVERY GARDENS

Prescott Development proudly revealed its latest masterpiece, Serene Gardens II, at an exclusive event held at Ritz Carlton DIFC. The elite gathering, attended by VIPs, investors, agents, media personnel, and real estate enthusiasts, set the stage for the grand unveiling of this luxurious project.

The residential marvel amid Discovery Gardens' verdant landscape will feature 285 units, including fully furnished and fitted smart studios, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments. Each unit offers spectacular views, with prices starting at AED 599,000.

Serene Gardens II is a rare find in the vicinity of Discovery Gardens and Al Furjan, presenting 28+ ultra-luxurious amenities. The unique plot sizes guarantee that future residents won't find a comparable residential unit within this special enclave.

The development is on track for completion in Q2 2026 and is strategically located next to educational institutions, healthcare services, shopping centers, dining, and public transport, including easy access to the metro.

Setting a new definition of luxury and comfort, Serene Gardens 2 offers a plethora of amenities, including a lazy river, an exclusive BBQ spot, a gaming station, a pickle ball court, an in-house cinema, sunken seating, and 23 more.

The event showcased the project's remarkable features, with interactive displays and models that brought to life innovative design and world-class amenities.

Introduced during the event, a 60/40 payment plan for Serene Gardens II—a project exclusively managed by Golden Bridge, reinforces the company's commitment to making luxury living attainable. Prospective buyers can secure their dream home with a 20% downpayment, followed by the remaining 80% spread over two years, says the eminent CEO of Golden Bridge, Mr. Aamil Tabani.

This groundbreaking project is a testament to Prescott Development's dedication to delivering customer-centric luxury residences across prime locations in Dubai.

PRESCOTT DEVELOPMENT SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHES ITS LATEST RESIDENTIAL MARVEL IN DUBAI'S DISCOVERY GARDENS

Serene Gardens II unveiled at an exclusive event held at the Ritz Carlton DIFC

