Real Estate Transactions in Dubai Reach AED 10.4 Billion in a Week

The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 10.4 billion in total during the week ending 05 May 2023. The sum of transactions was 3,050.

189 plots were sold for AED 1.19 billion, 2,239 apartments and villas were sold for AED 5.11 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Thanayah Fourth sold for AED 52 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 40.62 million in Saih Shuaib 2, and a land sold for AED 35.36 million in Palm Deira in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 63 sales transactions worth AED 188.2 million, followed by MADINAT HIND 4 with 22 sales transactions worth AED 29.01 million, and Jabal Ali First with 16 sales transactions worth AED 58 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a was sold for AED 90 million in Al Merkadh, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 78 million in Jumeirah Second, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 67 million in Burj Khalifa.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 3.69 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Barshaa South Third, mortgaged for AED 653 million.

110 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 497 million.

