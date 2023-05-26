Record-Breaking: Dubai's Most Expensive Property Hits the Market at 750 Million Dirhams

The most expensive property for sale in the history of the Dubai market, priced at 750 million dirhams, was confirmed by Mohamed bin Ghatti, CEO of Bin Ghatti Real Estate, in statements to 'Al-Bayan'. The luxury apartment spans the top three floors of the Bugatti Residences building.

The apartment features a large private swimming pool on the building's roof, along with a private ground floor parking that resembles a showroom capable of accommodating 20 cars. According to the price list of the project reviewed by 'AlBayan Newspaper ', the area of the apartment, named The Sky Mansion Penthouse, is 44,214 square feet. Thus, the price per square foot of the apartment amounts to 16,962 dirhams. The apartment's total area in the Bugatti Residences tower is 17,493 square feet, including internal spaces as well as expansive external areas that reach up to 26,720 square feet.

The project also includes other units within the 'Sky Mansion Penthouse' category, with prices ranging from 130 million to 350 million dirhams. Among them is an apartment priced at 230 million dirhams, with an area of 12,986 square feet. Therefore, the price per square foot in this unit amounts to 17,710 dirhams, setting a record as the highest price per square foot ever in Dubai upon the sale of this unit. The highest price per square foot for a sold property was 17,000 dirhams in an apartment in the Marina Arab Hotel and Resort project, which was valued at 420 million dirhams."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.