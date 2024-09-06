Sales for the World’s Second Tallest Tower in Dubai to Launch in February 2025

Azizi Developments has announced the upcoming sales of “Azizi Tower,” which will stand as the second tallest tower in the world at 725 meters with 131 floors, to commence in February 2025. Located on a prime plot on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, the tower is expected to be completed by 2028.

The tower, the only freehold property on Sheikh Zayed Road, will feature a seven-story shopping mall, a grand ballroom, and a beach club. Among its unique attractions are a sky deck and recreational areas designed to offer unparalleled experiences, along with several world-record-breaking features, including the world’s highest hotel lounge, the highest leisure club on the 126th floor, the highest observation deck on the 130th floor, and the highest restaurant and hotel room in Dubai on the 122nd and 118th floors, respectively. The tower will also host a variety of high-end food and beverage outlets.

Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, revealed that the investment in "Azizi Tower" exceeds AED 6 billion. He emphasized that the project represents more than just the construction of an iconic building but is also a testament to enhancing the aesthetic dimension of Sheikh Zayed Road and elevating Dubai’s skyline to unprecedented heights.

The announcement comes after the company received all necessary approvals. With a height of 725 meters, "Azizi Tower" will surpass Malaysia's Merdeka 118 tower, which stands at 679 meters, positioning it as the world’s second tallest tower after Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, which is 828 meters high.

Construction of the tower, located in a freehold zone opposite the Dubai World Trade Center, is already underway. The new tower will also overshadow Marina 101 and Princess Tower, Dubai's second and third tallest towers, which are 425 meters and 413 meters tall, respectively. It will even surpass the 450-meter-high Frank Muller Aeternitas Tower, set to become the world’s tallest residential tower with a clock once completed in 2027.

Mirwais Azizi expressed his deep admiration for Dubai's immense potential, recalling how, 36 years ago, a friend shared stories of Dubai's economic possibilities that inspired his eventual relocation. His first visit to Dubai 30 years ago made him realize the tremendous opportunities the city offers, which fueled his passion as an entrepreneur and investor.

Azizi highlighted that the tower, designed by Azizi Developments, will not only become an aesthetic landmark on Sheikh Zayed Road but also enhance Dubai's unique architectural landscape. In addition to its height and prime location, "Azizi Tower" will feature cutting-edge technology, luxury residences, and a multi-level shopping mall, including the world’s highest observation deck and numerous dining venues at unparalleled heights. The tower’s seven-star hotel, with the highest lounge in the world, will reflect Dubai’s global cultural spirit through its interior design.

Azizi underscored that the investment in "Azizi Tower" is not solely about financial profit, but about leaving a lasting legacy in Dubai, cementing the city's status as the preferred destination for living and tourism. He praised Dubai’s leadership for making the city a haven for innovators and entrepreneurs worldwide, saying that the warm reception he received was crucial to his success as a businessman.

Azizi also acknowledged the support his company has received from Dubai's government, which has been instrumental in advancing the construction of "Azizi Tower."

With construction progressing rapidly, Azizi expressed his hope that the noble legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, will continue to propel the country toward greater prosperity in the years to come.

