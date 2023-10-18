The Rental Disputes Center launches ‘Metaverse Litigation’ and activates the ‘Judicial Probe’ service

Dubai Land Department’s Rental Dispute Center (RDC) is showcasing its comprehensive and updated digital initiatives during its participation at GITEX Global 2023, one of the foremost exhibitions dedicated to information technology. GITEX is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 16 to 20 October.



Participating as part of the Digital Dubai Pavilion, stand no. 2, RDC launched its ‘Metaverse Litigation’, a groundbreaking virtual platform pioneering the use of metaverse technology for real estate litigation sessions. The goal is to offer a distinctive and innovative approach to resolving rental disputes, delivering a better experience to all stakeholders.



Additionally, RDC is presenting GITEX attendees with the innovative ‘Judicial Probe’ service. This groundbreaking concept, now accessible via the new website, constitutes an integrated court that harnesses the power of AI to offer the complete portfolio of the center’s litigation services. Through this system, a litigant can initiate a case, such as filing an eviction case due to non-payment of rent, and receive a ruling within minutes, all without judicial intervention. This initiative aligns with the government’s directives to leverage artificial intelligence across offered services.



His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, emphasised that introducing the ‘Metaverse Litigation’ and activating the ‘Judicial Probe’ represents a remarkable transformation in how litigation services are provided and a commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies to enhance the rental judicial system, aligning with future developments. He said: “We are delighted to witness this milestone achievement and the innovative approach of seamlessly integrating technology, especially metaverse technologies, into traditional judicial procedures. This integration enhances efficiency and offers a user-friendly experiences for our valued customers.”



His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mousa, Chairman of the Rental Dispute Centrer, underpinned the significance of this remarkable technological advancement. He also highlighted that these virtual platforms signifiy RDC’s ongoing commitment to bolstering its judicial system in alignment with global best practices and that the metaverse litigation system, is set to deliver an interactive experience to streamline litigation procedures, setting new benchmarks in this domain.



As part of its participation at GITEX 2023, the Rental Disputes Center is also showcasing a range of cutting-edge digital services. Foremost among these is its revamped, standalone website, which offers a comprehensive suite of services for rental and joint ownership property disputes. The website has been meticulously designed with a user-friendly interface to ensure seamless content delivery and effortless interaction with its services.



The RDC also stressed the benefits of the Kashif platform, a digital tool designed to streamline and expedite the execution of judgments. This platform unveils the properties and assets owned by the individual against whom execution is sought through digital integration with various government agencies, including Dubai Land Department, the Roads and Transport Authority, and others. This process is automated and initiated when opening an execution file through the Rental Dispute Center’s website.



Furthermore, RDC provides the Smart Judge service, offering customers access to free legal advice informing them of the rights of all parties involved in a rental relationship before initiating legal proceedings. Additionally, the Rental Status Sheet service allows parties to enquire about the rental status of the other party in the RDC’s system before drafting a lease contract.





