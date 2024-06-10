Two Apartments Sold Today for AED 270 Million as Global Elite Flock to Dubai's Luxury Real Estate

Dubai's real estate market continues to attract the world's wealthy, with high demand for luxury properties. Today, the market witnessed the sale of two apartments worth a combined AED 270 million.

According to data from the Dubai Land Department, the first transaction involved an off-plan apartment in the Bulgari Lighthouse project on Jumeirah Bay Island, selling for AED 148 million. This apartment spans 11,600 square feet, equating to AED 12,712 per square foot.

The second sale was an off-plan apartment in the Six Senses Residences project on Palm Jumeirah, priced at AED 122 million. This unit covers 26,500 square feet, costing AED 4,601 per square foot.

As of 1:00 PM today, the market had recorded around 1,000 transactions totaling AED 2.1 billion.

