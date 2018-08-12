Remarkable increase in Emiratis travelling to Switzerland

By Wam

A total of 32,877 Emiratis travelled to Switzerland from January through April 2018, an increase of 22.6 percent over the corresponding period in 2017.

Up to 77,423 hotel nights were recorded during the same monitored period, 20.3 percent up from 64,360 nights in the same period last year, according to statistics released by the Swiss Tourism Board in the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC.

During 2017, up to 137,934 Emirati tourists travelled to the European country, a growth of 9.1 percent over 2016, according to the Dubai-based agency.