RTA awards AED450 million-contract to upgrade Falcon Junction Project

By WAM

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to improve the Al Shandagha Roads Corridor to cope with the sustained urbanisation of the locality, the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has awarded a contract for upgrading the Falcon Junction.

The project, which borders Al Khaleej, Khaled bin Al Waleed and Al Ghubaiba Streets will cost about AED450 million. Upon completion, it will link with Shandagha Bridge (Infinity) Northwards.

"The Falcon Junction Improvement Project is part of Al Shandagha Roads Corridor Improvement Project undertaken over five phases extending 13 kilometres, km, along the Sheikh Rashid, Al Mina, Al Khaleej and Cairo Streets. Upgrading the Falcon Junction will ensure free traffic movement across Al Shandagha Corridor (Al Khaleej and Al Mina Streets), and step up the intake of both streets. It will also enhance traffic safety, provide entry/exit points for Rashid Port, and provide more parking spaces under the new bridge to serve the area," said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

"The project includes the construction of two bridges along Al Khaleej Street. The first bridge extends 750 metres, m, northwards, and the second, stretches 1,075m southwards; comprising six lanes in each direction with a capacity of 12,000 vehicles per hour, per direction.

"It also covers the construction of a single-lane 250m bridge for a right turn from Khaled bin Al Waleed Street to Al Khaleej Street with a capacity of 1,600 vehicles per hour. The construction of a two-lane 500m tunnel for left turns from Khaled bin Al Waleed St to Al Mina St capable of handling 3,200 vehicles per hour, in addition to a surface signalised junction linking Al Khaleej with Al Ghubaiba and Khaled bin Al Waleed Streets. The project includes other works like pavements, lighting, traffic systems, rainwater drainage network and irrigation systems," Al Tayer explained.

Due to the massive scope of Al Shandagha Corridor Project, which has a cost tag of AED5.35 billion, it had been split into five phases, two of which have been completed. Works completed included upgrading the junction of the Sheikh Rashid-Oud Metha Streets junction (Wafi Junction), and the intersection of the Sheikh Rashid-Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Streets, which included the construction of two bridges on the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street comprising of two lanes in each direction. It also included the construction of a one-lane bridge from Zabeel Street in the direction of Sheikh Rashid Street and a tunnel on the Sheikh Rashid Street in the direction of Al Mankhool Junction comprising four lanes in each direction.

Work is currently underway in Phase III, which includes six contracts covering the construction of Al Shandagha (Infinity) Bridge featuring an iconic architectural design that will be a unique landmark for Dubai worldwide together with a slip road at Bur Dubai and bridges linking Al Shandagha Tunnel.

Works include improvements on the Corniche Street, junctions of Al Khaleej Street, the Falcon Junction as well as entry/exit points of Deira Islands at Abu Baker Al Siddique Street. Bridges extend 8.5km, tunnels span 500m, and surface roads extend 8km in total. The project, which involves the construction of 10 surface junctions, will be completed by the end of 2022.

Phase IV of the project covers improvements on Al Khaleej Street along with its intersection with Abu Hail Street, and the improvement of the junction of Sheikh Rashid with Jumeirah, Al Mina and Al Mankhool Streets. This requires the construction of bridges stretching 3.4km, tunnels extending 2.25km, six surface junctions, and roads extending 5.1km. This phase is expected to be completed by 2025. Phase V covers the construction of Southwards bridges leading to Deira extending 1.5km, which are set for completion by 2027.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.