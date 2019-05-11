RTA awards contract worth Dh500m to improve Al Khawaneej Corridor Project

By Staff

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to start construction of several roads and transportation projects endorsed by His Highness during a recent visit to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), RTA awarded a contract for the construction of Al Khawaneej Corridor and Mushrif Park Improvement Project.

The project, which will cost about AED500 million, encompasses the construction of three main junctions at Al Khawaneej and Al Amardi Streets.

“The project aims to accommodate the current and projected growth in the traffic volumes over the next years. It provides a direct link between Al Awir and Al Khawaneej to ease the movement of local residents in both directions. It will enhance the link between Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan and Emirates Roads, and cut the delay to just 45 seconds in this sector. It will also improve the traffic flow on Al Khawaneej and Al Amardi Roads, and reduce the delay time in the area from 120 to 60 seconds,” explained HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

“Al Khawaneej Corridor Project covers the construction of an underpass of three lanes in each direction on Al Khawaneej Street along with a surface signalized junction to streamline the traffic flow. The existing Roundabout at the intersection of Khawaneej-Amardi Roads will be upgraded to a signalized junction. The intersection of Al Amardi Street and Emirates Road will be improved through the construction of a flyover of 2-lanes in each direction crossing over Emirates Road in the direction of Al Awir. Additionally, a footbridge will be constructed on Al Khawaneej Street, near Arabian Centre to ease pedestrians’ movement.

“Service roads extending 23 km will also be constructed along Al Khawaneej and Al Amardi Streets, and three intersections with Algiers Street will be upgraded to signalized junctions. The project includes associated works such as rainwater drainage systems, traffic signs, road marking, and necessary protection works for road safety,” elaborated Al Tayer.

“The improvement of Al Khawaneej Corridor and Mushrif Park Project follows the opening of all phases of the Airport Street Improvement Project encompassing the improvement of four junctions at Al Rashidiya, Nad Al Hamar, Marrakech, and Casablanca. The project has significantly improved the traffic flow, saved transit time, and eased traffic congestion generated by overlapping vehicular traffic.

“The new project coincides with the concluding stages of Tripoli Street Improvement Project over a 12-km stretch linking the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. The project will alleviate tailbacks, improve access to Al Warqaa and Mirdif via Tripoli Street, and enhance the safety level of the entire corridor.