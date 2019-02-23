RTA envisions Dubai’s future mobility 2030-2071

By Staff

In with the implementation of the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to embrace innovation as an institutional practice in nurturing a sustainable future for the upcoming generations, utilize UAE Government’s innovation tools which include innovation labs, and to mark the UAE’s Innovation Month, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has held a lab entitled (The Future of Dubai Mobility 2030 – 2071).

HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, chaired the Lab; which was attended by a host of CEOs and Directors of the RTA. Attendees also included local and international experts in the fields of mobility and future foresight.

“Under the leadership of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of global mobility. More than 40 initiatives relating to the future of mobility in Dubai have been put forward, and their implementation will start as early as this year. The drive will continue up to the UAE Centennial 2071. The study being commissioned is the first of its kind worldwide. All studies underway are only focused up to 2050. This study aims to support the leading role of the UAE and serve the needs of populace and visitors,” said Al Tayer.

“The Lab aims to open broader horizons for thinking in creative and innovative solutions mobility challenges in the UAE in the coming fifty years. It will also examine and analyse global trends of mobility taking into consideration various potential scenarios. As such, the study covers all natural and environmental factors along with the technological, economic and political changes in future and how to cope with them. It will also examine Dubai future needs and the required procedures, policies and laws to keep pace with the potential changes in the region. Consideration will also be given to implementing the leaders’ vision to render the UAE an open global hub and lab for applications of the 4th Industrial Revolution,” added Al Tayer.

The Lab discussed the seven principles of future cities prescribed by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, namely: urban design, mobility, livelihood, resource utilization, urban competitiveness, urban economies and governance. Discussions covered the future of mobility, as it is considered the backbone of quality urban life, and ensuring smooth mobility since it has a direct impact on the happiness of people.

The Lab highlighted RTA’s main achievement in the field of mobility and discussed opportunities and potential risks and how to address them. Discussions also covered the latest studies, innovation and technologies around the world in the field of transport and examined the infrastructural readiness to support them.

The team has been divided into groups, and several innovative solutions and means were proposed, presented and analysed in the workshop. The timeline of implementation was also proposed along with policies and procedures needed.