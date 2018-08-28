RTA lifts 5m riders during Eid Al Adha holiday

By WAM

Roads and Transport Authority,RTA, announced that the number of public transport riders and taxis during the week-long Eid Al Adha holiday in Dubai reached 4,852,957 riders.

The metro served 1,825,235 riders (1,221,459 on the Red Line and 603,776 riders on the Green Line), while the tram carried 74,856 riders. Public buses lifted 1,386,806 and marine transit modes ferried 264,925 passengers while the taxis commuted 1,301,135 riders.

The RTA has charted out a comprehensive plan for managing the movement of vehicles during Eid Al Adha holiday, which is normally a busy period. The plan aimed to ensure the integration of various transit means and traffic systems to ease the mobility of people celebrating the occasion.

The Eid break began on 19th August and concluded on 25th August 2018