RTA signs MoU with Rochester University covering research and academic programmes

By Wam

The Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Rochester Institute of Technology, RIT – Dubai to provide scientific consultations and advancement of professional development for RTA employees, in addition to practical and academic training for students in relevant fields of expertise to the authority.

Nasir Bu Shehab, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance, RTA, and Dr Yousef Al-Assaf, President of RIT Dubai, signed the MoU at the RTA Head Office.

"The MoU is part of the RTA’s endeavour to cooperate with universities in the UAE in line with its vision and policies, especially as the RTA avails employee academic programmes relevant to those offered by universities in the UAE," Bu Shehab said.

"Cooperation between the two parties will cover forums, conferences and research related to the RTA’s business such as the artificial intelligence, envisioning the future, big data, sustainability, innovation, customer happiness, and investment prospects among others," Bu Shehab added.

Dr Al-Assaf was delighted with the cooperation with the RTA, one of the biggest entities at the local, regional and international levels.

"The RTA’s achievements in roads and transportation make us proud to partner with it in the academic field. Its impressive record in infrastructure development has contributed in elevating the profile of Dubai on the global competitiveness map," he said.

"Cooperation with the RTA in the field of roads and transportation also covers many aspects that serve the university’s students in the future. Under the MoU, the RIT is committed to admitting the RTA’s nominees for Bachelor’s, Master’s and Executive Management Programmes. It will also allow the RTA’s staff access to the RIT’s laboratories to conduct research projects, and engage with the academic and research board in developing solutions for any challenges encountered by the RTA," Al-Assaf said in conclusion.