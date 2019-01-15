RTA taxi bookings jump 17% to record 12m in 2018

By Wam

Taxi bookings carried out by the Booking and Dispatch Centre at the Public Transport Agency of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has touched 12,367,866 bookings in 2018, recording in the process a 17 percent rise compared to the figure reported in 2017 that was 10,573,855 bookings.

"The average time taken to dispatch taxis to clients last year clocked 11.35 minutes. The Centre has carried out benchmarking with Singapore and Western Australia to work out the rate of successful bookings made within 10 minutes; which amounted to 62 percent last year. The Centre aims to improve the number of bookings handled and meet customer needs as quickly as possible," said Mohammed Nabhan, Director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring, Public Transport Agency, RTA The average time taken to respond to incoming calls at the Booking & Dispatch Center was just 5 seconds in 2018, thus leapfrogging by 89 percent of the average reported in 2017, which was 11.2 seconds.

The customers satisfaction rating achieved by the Booking and Dispatch Centre carried out through a self-rating system linked with the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System amounted to 82.6 percent last year, compared with 80.4 percent in 2017, which reflects a 3 percent rise.