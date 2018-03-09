Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ launches in the UAE

Samsung introduced to the UAE the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, the smartphones that reimagine the way people communicate, share and experience the world. The launch event took place on Wednesday at The Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa.

Redesigned with a new Dual Aperture lens that powers an innovative low light camera, Super Slow-mo video capabilities and personalized AR Emoji, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ ensure users do not miss a moment and make their everyday epic.

Samsung showcased the smartphones’ cutting-edge technology and features for the first time in the region on Friday in a riveting immersive display on Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ deliver an enhanced entertainment experience with powerful stereo speakers tuned by AKG, immersive audio with Dolby Atmos® and a refined edge-to-edge Infinity Display – a key staple in Samsung’s design heritage.

“The way we use our smartphones has changed as communication and self-expression have evolved,” said Tarek Sabbagh, Head of IT and Mobile (IM) Division at Samsung Electronics Gulf. “The Galaxy S9 and S9+ enable consumers to shoot great photos and videos anywhere, it’s a smartphone that’s designed to help them connect with others and express themselves in a way that’s unique and personal to them; we have reimagined the smartphone camera for today’s generation and the way they communicate, helping them unlock powerful experiences and share them effortlessly.”



Camera Reimagined

Today’s cameras are for more than taking pictures – they’re for connecting and communicating. Consumers want a smartphone camera with state-of-the-art technology, so they can express themselves with high-quality images and tools to tell their own, unique story. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ cameras are built with these consumers in mind, with a Super Speed Dual Pixel sensor with dedicated processing power and memory to take amazing shots with high photo quality. The Galaxy S9 and S9+’s camera features include:

• Super Slow-mo: Make every day moments epic with dynamic, slow-motion video that captures 960 frames per second. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ also offer automatic Motion Detection, an intelligent feature that detects movement in the frame and automatically begins to record – all users have to do is set up the shot. After capturing the Super Slow-mo video, users can select background music from 35 different options or add a tune from their favorite playlist. Users can also easily create, edit and share GIF files with a simple tap in three playful styles of looping to watch the action over and over again.

• Low Light Camera: Good lighting is the secret to any great photo. But often, photos are taken in less-than-ideal lighting conditions and most smartphone cameras have a fixed aperture that can’t adjust to low or bright lighting environments resulting in grainy or washed out pictures. Similar to the way the iris of a human eye expands and contracts, Samsung’s Dual Aperture (F1.5 / F2.4) automatically lets in more light when it’s dark and less light when it’s too bright, taking photos that are crisp and clear.

• AR Emoji: Samsung lets users create an emoji that looks, sounds and acts like them. AR Emoji uses a data-based machine learning algorithm, which analyzes a 2D image of the user and maps out more than 100 facial features to create a 3D model that reflects and imitates expressions, like winks and nods, for true personalization. AR Emoji shares users’ real-life emotions not only in video but also with a range of stickers and uses a standard AGIF file format so users can share their emojis across most third-party messaging platforms.

• Bixby: Samsung’s intelligence platform, integrated into the camera, uses augmented reality and deep learning technologies to provide helpful information about a user’s surroundings. With real-time object detection and recognition, Bixby instantly generates information directly on top of the image that the camera is pointing at. Users can translate foreign languages and currency in real time with Live Translation, learn about their surroundings and track calories throughout the day.

Entertainment Reimagined

Smartphones are often our go-to choice for entertainment, which is why Samsung created a device that offers premium sound experiences with stereo speakers tuned by AKG. Whether users are watching their favorite movie or streaming their favorite artist’s latest album, sounds are clear, crisp and rich in quality. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ also support Dolby Atmos, giving the effect of 360-degree sound.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ audio experience is complemented by Samsung’s revolutionary Infinity Display. First introduced on the Galaxy S8, the bold, bright Super AMOLED Infinity Display blends right into the phone with virtually no distracting notches. With adaptive contrast enhancement, users can use their device even in direct sunlight.

A Device that Fits with the Connected Lifestyle

As the first smartphone to support the new SmartThings app, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are the central hub to manage every facet of the connected lifestyle at home, at the office or on the go.

For those constantly on the move, the next-generation Samsung DeX empowers a mobile lifestyle by bringing a large, full-screen experience to the mobile handset. With the DeX Pad, a new docking system, users can easily connect the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to a larger monitor, keyboard and mouse to expand the mobile experience with enhanced document editing or even full-screen gaming. Users can also transform the Galaxy S9 and S9+ into a Touch Pad with the DeX Pad.

The Best Comes Standard with the Galaxy Foundation

Samsung sets the gold standard for smartphones with IP68 water and dust resistance and wireless charging and goes a step beyond with the Galaxy S9 and S9+. The devices now support expandable memory of up to 400GB with a Micro SD Card and are equipped with the latest premium application processors offering powerful performance and sophisticated image processing.

In addition, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ give users the peace of mind knowing that their phone is protected by Knox 3.1, Samsung’s latest defense-grade security platform. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ support three different biometric authentication options – iris, fingerprint, and facial recognition – so users can choose the way they want to protect their device and applications.

The devices feature Intelligent Scan, a new verification that intelligently uses the collective strength of iris scanning and facial recognition technology to quickly and conveniently unlock a user’s phone in various situations. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ also introduce Dedicated Fingerprint, giving users the option to use a different fingerprint to access Secure Folder than the one used to unlock the phone.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ take health to the next level with an improved optical sensor built directly into the device, providing richer, more accurate information on users’ health status. This sensor allows the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to keep track of users’ Heart Load Factor, a new measurement of the real-time demand placed on the heart .

Samsung Members

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones come fully loaded with the all-new Samsung Members app. The all-in-one app is designed to help users unlock the full potential of their Galaxy device through unrivaled exclusive lifestyle and service rewards available and regularly updated throughout the year, from exclusive event invitations to discounts on services, and specialized customer care services, all of which make the Samsung experience a fuller and richer one.

Users in the UAE and who purchase the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be able to enjoy many exclusive offers and benefits, all of which are available through the Samsung Members app.

Users will be able to save 20% off the best available rates at 170 participating Marriott International Hotels across the Middle East & Africa, in addition to 20% off at 370 restaurants and 70 spas.

Apparel Group also has come on board as a fashion partner of Samsung S9 and S9+ thus including offers from their 28 international brands, across fashion, lifestyle and food & beverage sectors including Levis, Juicy Couture, Aldo, Nautica, New Balance and more. Furthermore, the Galaxy ENTERTAINER is also available via Samsung Members.

The service includes over 2,00015 buy 1 get 1 free offers that provide unparalleled access to global hotspots including restaurants, cafés, premium spas, leisure attractions, golf clubs and much more.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available across major retailers and Samsung brand shops in the UAE, as well as online at Shop.Samsung.com starting March 16th and will be offered in Midnight Black, Titanium Grayand a new hue, Lilac Purple.

The price for both smartphones will be dependent on memory size.