Season 23 of Global Village launches with shopping and entertainment for all

By Staff

A cultural extravaganza is on offer to residents and visitors to UAE this year at Global Village, the world-leading multicultural festival park and the region’s first family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment which opens in Dubai this Tuesday, 30th October.

Under the theme “Explore, Experience, Enjoy. This Way!” Global Village announced the new season at a press meet on Sunday, unveiling an expansive program of entertainment, events and cultural activities.

In order to provide exclusive cultural and entertainment experiences to its millions of guests, Global Village provides world-class shopping, unlimited entertainment, tantalizing international cuisine, and features a newly expanded Carnaval funfair area during the 159 day-long season that runs from 30th October 2018 to 6th April 2019.

“Global Village is in its 23rd season with a wide range of exciting shows and special features to impress guests,” said Global Village CEO, Bader Anwahi. “This season we enhanced the whole park for greater thrills and a refreshed experience. This year we enter a world of exploration, filled with adventures and fun for the whole family where we are hosting even more exciting events and huge international shows to entertain our guests.” Anwahi added that Global Village has become the most important tourist destination for visitors to UAE and is a popular destination with residents from all walks of life.

Global Village returns this season with 27 new pavilions representing 78 countries with stunning exteriors reflecting the world's most beautiful landmarks whilst bringing global cultures to guests. The lively atmosphere is enhanced by music, markets, street food and local handicrafts as well as vendors dressed in authentic costumes. Each pavilion showcases its country’s or region’s most beautiful monuments and landmarks with popular markets, authentic products, heritage corners and cultural performances. Pavilions include UAE, KSA, India, Jordan, Pakistan, Europe, Americas, Bosnia & Balkans, Thailand, Bahrain, Lebanon, Palestine, Afghanistan, Syria, Russia, Japan, Far East, China, Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Turkey Iran, Yemen, Kuwait and also AlSanaa pavilion operated by the Ministry of Human Development along with Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation pavilion.

Fabulous new experiences for youngsters

Kids and young guests will find plenty of new, fun-filled attractions and activities on offer this season, with a dedicated interactive theater, hosting a variety of events and workshops for children, as well as the Globo Store offering variety of gifts and souvenirs that are kids’ favorites.

Ali Alsuwaidi, Chief Operating Officer at Global Village, said: “Since the day we wrapped up Season 22, we have been working tirelessly to bring a higher level of fun and excitement to the park this year, applying the best international practices and aiming towards the highest levels of safety and comfort to our guests. We are looking forward to the start of the 23rd Season to welcome our guests. We take this chance to thank all our partners for their support, including government authorities, investors, our media partners and employees. All have contributed to making us ready for this season and be able to provide the best experiences for our guests in a safe and comfortable atmosphere.”

Exploring Emirati Culture

Celebrating Emirati culture is always a priority for Global Village and this year it is done through the largest Emirati Cultural zone in the history of the park that includes the UAE Pavilion, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation Pavilion, and AlSanaa Pavilion operated by the Ministry of Community Development which is estimated to be visited by millions to learn about the local culture and folklore. There will also be the “Live our Heritage” festival, featuring the best of Emirati culture and craftsmanship, hosted by Dubai Culture at Global Village in the heart of the Cultural Square.

‘Carnaval’ Global Village’s funfair section is back better than ever

Global Village’s popular funfair land, Carnaval, is back and better than ever with six new rides, 100 video games and an increased gaming area including many new interactive games. There are over thirty-one rides for children and families and more than 30 games of skill on offer, ensuring a fun-filled evening for all the family. This year, “Wheel of the World” has been redesigned and now features an enormous, 50-meter LED screen covering the 58-meter frame to showcase a multitude of stunning displays including live scenes, shows and views of Dubai.

Games and rides inside Carnaval are named after the world’s most famous cities, inspired with the theme of Global Village. Rides in Carnaval are divided into three categories based on their experiences - children's rides, family rides and thrill riders for the adrenaline seekers. Presented in an innovative design with colorful backgrounds, cheerful lighting and fast-moving tunes to heighten guests’ enjoyment, Carnaval is a big hit with guests.

New infrastructure and services improvements in line with guest feedback

Global Village achieved an impressive 9/10 score on the Happiness Index last season and has responded to guest reviews by providing improvements that reflect the cultural and family orientated ethos of the park. The multi-purpose walkway has been enhanced with new attractive green spaces and beautiful fountains with additional seating areas that allow families to enjoy the panoramic views. In addition, the corridors around the park have been widened and several service buildings, headed by prayer rooms, have been developed and equipped to accommodate millions of guests.

New bridges have been built over the lakes to make it easier for people of determination to cross, and they also bear distinctive designs that reflect the most famous bridges from around the world. The stunning lake has dancing fountains with shows that display fire and water together and has the largest underwater screen to be featured at Global Village.

Taste of the world with international cuisines

Guests flock to Global Village to experience cuisines from around the world and this season there is something for everyone with more than 150 food and beverage outlets. There are flavors from all corners of the globe with 23 restaurants and cafes offering unique meals for all tastes including cuisines from Mexico, the Gulf and Cuba. New offerings this season bring you tastes from Uzbekistan, Kuwait, Italy, Afghanistan and China as well as popular Emirati cuisine. Guests can also sample the world's best street food with kiosks that offer a wide range of authentic snacks, sweets and beverages, many of which are only available in Global Village. One of biggest new surprises for diners this season is the floating market on the lake, the first multi-cultural floating market in the world, bringing popular cuisine from more than 38 outlets on boats, bank-side kiosks, and Tuk-Tuks which are decorated to reflect the country of origin.

Non-stop entertainment, live shows and fun

The largest show package ever to appear in the history of Global Village has been launched for this season. The shows will feature over 100 professional performers who have been selected from an audition of 3000 performers from around the world, including the UAE, London, Ukraine, Colombia, India and China.

At Global Village this season, you can watch concerts on the main stage every Friday night at 9pm, completely free of charge. Leading performers from around the world and the international entertainment industry will be taking to the stage throughout the season with a series of 23 concerts scheduled including live gigs for Jason Derulo, Elissa, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Neha Kakkar, Mohammed Munir, Rabeh Saqer and more.

The Superloop Stunt Show, produced by the expert team at Global Village, is one of the most sought-after highlights of the season. The Superloop is the first full-scale vehicle stunt show featuring breath-taking performances by more than 30 professional stunt men and women. The team is led by world-renowned expert Terry Grant, who has broken more than 25 records in the Guinness Book of Records. They are supported by a group of technicians and safety officials who utilize world class technology to enhance the special effects created for audiences who will be awed by the dare-devils on motorbikes and in high performance vehicles.

The popular circus show with daring performers is also back again with shows to thrill audiences of all ages. After an absence from Global Village of a few years, the circus, a guaranteed family favorite, will again be enthralling audiences with world-class performers from around the globe setting out a dazzling display of acrobatics and circus tricks.

Improved transport links to Global Village

A strategic agreement has been signed with Dubai Taxi Corporation and Careem, to provide excellent services to visitors, ensuring they are easily able to get to and from Global Village. There are also four RTA bus routes in Dubai to Global Village in cooperation with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) that come from Al Rashidiya Metro Station, Al Ittihad Station, Al Ghubaiba Station and Mall of the Emirates Metro Station. Improvements have also been made to the main entrances and parking areas which now include new traffic signs and routes to ease traffic congestion along with public transport vehicles which now have dedicated lanes to further ease congestion.

Global Village will welcome guests for its 23rd season for 159 days from 30 October 2018 to 6 April 2019. It opens from 4:00 pm - 12:00 midnight Saturday to Wednesday and from 4:00 pm - 1:00 am on Thursday, Friday and public holidays. Global Village is dedicated to families and women only on Mondays.