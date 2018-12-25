Sharjah Airport receives 1st flight from Pegasus Airlines

By Wam

Sharjah Airport has received the inaugural flight of Pegasus Airline, arriving from Sabiha Airport in Istanbul.

Pegasus airline, the Turkish carrier, introduced its new daily service on Sharjah-Istanbul route in response to the increasing demand for travel to and from Sharjah due to the regional and global importance of Sharjah Airport as a passenger hub. The route will provide passengers travelling from Sharjah to Istanbul on Pegasus Airlines new options for more destinations in West and North Europe besides Turkey.

Pegasus flights from Sabiha Gokcen Airport will arrive at Sharjah Airport at 1:55 am local time, and depart to Sabiha Airport at 4:04 am local time.

Sharjah Airport continues to attract new carriers and expands its network connectivity due to the high level of services and facilities provided to all operating airlines at the Airport, which is reflected in the annual growth in both passenger numbers and air cargo volumes.