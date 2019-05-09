Singapore joins Etihad Cargo Freighter Network

By Wam

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of the Etihad Aviation Group, today launched scheduled freighter flights from its hub in Abu Dhabi to Singapore’s Changi International Airport.

The weekly flights will continue to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, before returning to Abu Dhabi, reinforcing Etihad’s commitment to serve key logistics hubs in the Asia Pacific region, and offer onward connections through its strategically located Abu Dhabi hub.

The new service meets customer demand for more freight capacity between Abu Dhabi and Singapore, and compliments the daily widebody passenger flights between the cities.

In 2018, Etihad Cargo restructured its network and simplified its fleet to five Boeing 777 freighters, to focus on key trade lanes that benefit from Abu Dhabi’s globally-central location. Etihad has also increased cargo capacity in core markets including China, India and Vietnam, and today’s addition of Singapore further strengthens the freighter network.