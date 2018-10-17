Smart Dubai, TRA launch UAEPASS to access federal and local online services

By Wam

Smart Dubai, in partnership with the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority, TRA, has launched UAEPASS, a National Digital Identity and Signature Solution for all citizens, residents and visitors, to access different federal and local online services.

The initiative comes in collaboration with Abu Dhabi’s Smart Solutions and Services Authority; and the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, DESC, as strategic partner providing the underlying Digital Certificates contributing to safeguard UAEPASS, as well as DarkMatter Group.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Tuesday at Smart Dubai’s pavilion at GITEX Technology Week 2018.

Dr Aisha Bint Bishr, Director General of Smart Dubai, attended the press conference, along with Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the TRA, Dr Rauda Saeed Al Saadi, Director General of Abu Dhabi’s Smart Solutions & Services Authority, and Faisal Al Bannai, Founder and Managing Director of DarkMatter Group.

UAEPASS provides a single digital identity that allows the user to access services for both local and federal government entities, in addition to other service providers. The solution introduces mobile based authentication to users who can simply validate their identity using their smartphone. It also allows users to digitally sign and validate documents, in order to minimise their visits to service centres to sign important and time-sensitive documents.

The project aligns with the UAE’s directive to launch and implement national level projects, contributing to achieving the goals of UAE Centennial 2071, UAE Vision 2021, and future sustainable development. It also contributes to realizing Dubai’s Paperless and Blockchain Strategies, in addition to accelerating digital transformation.

Speaking about the project Dr Aisha said, "Eliminating paper transactions has been a leading objective for our strategies and initiatives at Smart Dubai. From Blockchain-powered systems to the Dubai Paperless Strategy to the Week Without Service Centres initiative, it is our unwavering conviction that the future is paperless, and seamless digital and electronic services are a hallmark of all successful smart cities."

"A secure and universal digital identity is essential for implementing ongoing smart transformation initiatives," Dr Aisha said. "UAEPASS not only helps centralise users’ logins and credentials, which eliminates the hassle of creating and remembering a multitude of usernames and passwords, but it also improves security and confidentiality when conducting online transactions. This effectively removes one of the biggest hurdles to large-scale automation and digitisation and drives forward our plans to transform Dubai into a leading smart city, all the while making people’s lives easier and happier."

Al Mansouri said, "The vision of Smart Dubai and the expertise of TRA is a strong combination that has made the mission of integrated government services a reality, thereby benefiting the citizens, residents and visitors of the UAE. The launch of the UAEPASS service is a special moment for us, as it exemplifies our efforts in line with the directives of our great leaders to make the UAE the most digitally advanced nation of the world."

Dr Al Saadi said, "We commend the TRA and Smart Dubai on their efforts in leading the implementation of the UAEPASS. To align to this initiative, we will be adopting this platform across the digital journeys available for citizens, residents, visitors and businesses under the TAMM programme. This step reinforces our adoption of innovative technologies and our intentions to continue to collaborate with federal and local government entities."

Faisal Al Bannai added, "UAEPASS will be a digital enabler that automates many government and private-sector services, while reducing cost and putting services at the fingertips of all citizens, residents and businesses across the UAE."

To register for UAEPASS, users can download the application from iOS and Android app stores.