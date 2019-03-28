Social media platforms help map global economy

By Staff

To be competitive in the UAE job market, candidates require mainly technical skills. However, most university graduates hold business-related degrees according to Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn in the Middle East and North Africa region. He was speaking at a session titled ‘The Power of Your Voice’ at the 18th Arab Media Forum held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Matar said that a recent survey revealed the discrepancy between what’s needed and what’s offered. This has led authorities in the country to highlight the issue and seek solutions for it.

As a social media platform, Matar said, LinkedIn aims to map the global world economically, as it has more than 610 million members, with 31 million members in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Matar also said that the presence of various social media platforms offers people many voices to speak in rather than one voice. He also said that people use LinkedIn to stay informed and connected and advance their career.

