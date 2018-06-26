Stem cell and regenerative medical centre to open in Dubai

Emirates Hospital Jumeirah has announced that it has partnered with ReGen Medical Management Dubai to officially launch "ReGen at Emirates Hospital," a new stem cell and regenerative medical centre.

Emirates Hospital Jumeirah is the first to receive approval from the Dubai Health Authority and will be the first, through its partnership, to offer a range of specialty regenerative services in the UAE region.

The launch ceremony was graced by a number of top-profile health experts and VIPs including, Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the General Authority of Ports, Borders and Free Zone Security; Rashid Khalaf Al Habtoor, CEO and President of Al Habtoor Trading Enterprises L.L.C; Michael Davis, COO of NMC Healthcare; and Clancey Po, NMC’s Director of Corporate Operations Strategy.

"We are pleased to partner with Dr. Steven Victor and ReGen Medical. This partnership is a testament to our continued efforts to accelerate the healthcare landscape in the UAE and aligns with our vision to explore new territories and domains that will add value to the lives of our patients and broaden their treatment options. This new facility will provide innovative technologies to address a multitude of conditions and help to reinforce our position as the largest private healthcare provider in the Middle East. We are proud of today’s milestone and we wish Emirates Hospital Jumeirah and Dr. Victor all the best in the success of their endeavours," Davis said.

Stromal vascular fraction cellular, SVFC, therapy, better known as stem cell therapy, is a rapidly expanding set of innovative medical technologies that restore cellular function by enabling the body to repair, replace and regenerate damaged, ageing or diseased cells, tissues and organs.

ReGen at Emirates Hospital is certified for the medical tourism market and will operate under the US Federal Drug Administration, FDA, standards. ReGen will boast an international staff of physicians who are board-certified or board-eligible and experienced in administering the leading cellular therapies available to treat a variety of conditions.

Steven Victor MD, ReGen Medical PC, said, "ReGen Medical has successfully performed more than 600 stem cell therapy treatments with positive outcomes for various diseases of unmet clinical needs and cosmetic indications in the US. We are proud to partner with them to offer the only dedicated stem cell and regenerative medical centre in the UAE, all while incorporating the latest advancements in cellular therapies to patients worldwide. Further, our launch will affirm Emirates Hospital’s leadership role in these fields and help to attract additional talent to our already exceptionally talented and dedicated team.

"In addition to stem cell therapy, the demand for the Cosmetic Indications and Rejuvenation Therapy is enormous and is expected to generate great interest. We look forward to collaborating with the physicians on Dr. Victor’s team, as we continue to deepen our expertise in this ground-breaking, regenerative therapy. We believe ReGen at Emirates Hospital will attract patients from all over the world and further increase medical tourism in the UAE region," said Dr. Yehia El Gabbani, Director of Emirates Hospital.