DFM Second International Investors Roadshow June 2023

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) is gearing up for its second international investor roadshow of 2023, which will take place in London on June 14 and 15 alongside HSBC’s GCC London Conference. The annual roadshow, in collaboration with HSBC, is part of DFM’s strategy to expand its investor base, attract foreign investment and showcase the strength and potential of Dubai’s capital markets.

Following the success of the International Investors Roadshow in New York earlier this year, the DFM Investor Roadshow in London offers UK investors an exciting opportunity to explore investment opportunities with some of the region's leading companies. It reflects the growing popularity of local capital markets among institutional investors and highlights the progress of DFM’s efforts to attract foreign investors to the marketplace. Dubai has increasingly become a global destination for individuals and companies to advance their wealth and business and enjoys a high level of investor confidence. With over 70 companies listed on the exchange, DFM is one of the largest marketplaces in the Middle East, making it an attractive destination for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai said: “We are pleased to bring the second edition of our roadshow to international investors in London. These initiatives reinforce our commitment to providing our listed companies with access to global financial markets, showcasing the robustness of Dubai’s financial ecosystem and providing foreign investors with insight into the growth opportunities in the region”. He added that, “As one of the most dynamic markets in the Middle East, DFM continues to grow and diversify, and we are committed to attracting new investors. Our companies are diverse, innovative, and have a proven track record of success, and the roadshow will provide a unique platform for global audiences to engage with management teams, learn more about their growth strategies and explore potential investment opportunities. We are confident that the roadshow will be well received by UK investors”.

The DFM London Investor Roadshow will bring together international investment managers with senior representatives from DEWA, DFM, DP World, Du, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emaar Properties, Emaar Development, Emirates NBD, Empower, Salik, Taaleem, TECOM Amanat and Aramex.

The second edition of the investor roadshow in London follows the resounding success of the previous International Investors Roadshow in New York, which garnered 82 one-on-one meetings with senior representatives from 35 international funds managing more than US$ 1 trillion in assets. The strong results of Q1 2023 reported that foreign investors held 56% market share of trading value and accounted for 78% of new investors on DFM, bringing the total number of its investor base to 1,185,291 from 215 nationalities. The DFM posted a 30% increase in net profit YoY to AED 35.6 million in Q1 2023. In line, the DFM General Index, one of the best performing indices in the world, which includes the largest companies listed on the DFM, also recorded strong growth of 10.54% year to date as of 7 June 2023.

