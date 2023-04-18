UAE: Eid Al-Fitr holiday in financial markets from 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal

The Securities and Commodities Authority announced that the Eid Al-Fitr holiday for both the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market will start on the day after tomorrow, Thursday, 29 Ramadan, corresponding to April 20, and will continue until the third day of Shawwal 1444 H. Official business will resume on the fourth day of Shawwal 1444 H, corresponding to the Gregorian date.

The Authority explained that the decision came after consultation and coordination with the financial markets and the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, based on the circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources No. (3) of 2023 regarding the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

The Authority stated that as for the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange and the Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation, they will continue to operate on Thursday and Friday, April 20 and 21, and their trading hours will be as usual. Trading will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23, due to the weekend holiday, and will resume on Monday, April 24, 2023.

