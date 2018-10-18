Tender launched for biggest ever single value contract for new airport

By Staff

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai Aviation Sector Board, announced the recent launch of the Substructure Package Tender by Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP).

This Package forms the biggest single value contract issued to date for Al Maktoum International’s future airport, “The Largest Airport on the Planet”.

This package consists of over 1.7 million square meters of connected basement footprint to house the future services of the airport such as, People Mover Tunnels, Baggage Handling Systems, Ground services road network and other back of house technical and support facilities.

The Package will include the foundations, basement walls, columns, basement slabs and top slabs for the first 2.7km long concourse, West Terminal Building, Short Term Car Park and the Staff Car Park with a depth exceeding 18 meters underground and around 5.5 million cubic meters of concrete to be poured.

“An unprecedented scale. Maybe the biggest ever released in its category” His Highness mentioned in a statement. “We are targeting an award by early next year. More is yet to come and everyone is looking forward to a busy 2019”.

Following the official start of construction back in July 2016, the site is quite busy with progress being well underway and exceeding 90% for the Site Grading and the Logistics packages. Activity is ramping up aggressively further to the award of the Enabling Works package earlier last summer and the contractor is already mobilized with ongoing progress on site.

DAEP envisage for Al Maktoum International to be the airport of the future and the biggest in the world, accommodating a staggering 130 Million Passengers per annum in its first phase of opening in 2030.

Its ultimate capacity will be able to accommodate over 260 Million Passengers annually reinforcing His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, long lasting vision for Dubai to become the Aviation Capital of the World.